The Conference On Zhu Xi's Philosophy And Dialogue Of Global Civilization To Be Held In Nanping, Fujian, China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizing Committee of the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization

NANPING, China, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization (the 5th Kaoting Forum), is scheduled to be held from October 17 to 18 in Nanping City, Fujian Province. Co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the International Confucian Association (ICA), and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the conference is themed "Understanding Principles and Fostering Propriety, Integrating Knowledge with Action: Advancing Civilizational Dialogue and Constructing Human Social Order".

The conference is expected to bring together approximately 200 participants, including renowned domestic and international experts and scholars specializing in Confucianism and Zhu Xi's philosophy, representatives from key cities of historical and cultural heritage, and descendants of Zhu Xi.

In addition to the opening ceremony and keynote speeches, the event will feature the release ceremony of The Great Dictionary of Zhu Xi. Besides, four sub-forums will be held in parallel, focusing on themes such as the theoretical integration and contemporary practice of Zhu Xi's philosophy within the framework of the "Two Integrations", Chinese wisdom in Zhu Xi's philosophy for global governance, humanistic care in the digital-intelligent era, and the preservation of Zhu Xi cultural heritage alongside cross-strait integrated development.

As the culmination of Neo-Confucianism during the Song Dynasty, Zhu Xi's philosophy has not only profoundly reshaped Chinese history and civilization, but has also transcended national borders over the past 800 years, generating deep influences across East and Southeast Asian societies including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Under the global perspective, the concept of "principle being one yet its manifestations diverse" within Zhu Xi's philosophy provides crucial intellectual resources for mutual learning among civilizations.

From "Zhu Xi's world" to "the world's Zhu Xi", the Zhu Xi culture - as it "spans mountains and seas to connect the world" - is increasingly highlighted through the Kaoting Forum. Transitioning from academic seminars to cultural galas and civilizational dialogues, the Kaoting Forum continues to breathe new life into this 800-year-old cultural heritage through continuous innovative practices, allowing it to shine even more brightly in the new era.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558