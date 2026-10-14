Rhea's Factory Partners With Niagara Bottling On Industrial Validation Of Enzymatic PET Recycling Through U.S. Department Of Energy Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the first industrial deployments of enzymatic PET recycling in the world will validate Rhea's Factory's AI-designed enzymes and end-to-end process as a complement to Niagara Bottling's mechanical recycling facility in Vernon, California

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhea's Factory, a biotechnology company developing enzymatic PET recycling, and Niagara Bottling LLC, a family-owned U.S. water and beverage manufacturer, have been selected for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Industrial Technology Validation (ITV) program, administered by DOE's Industrial Technologies Office. The project will validate RheaCycleTM, Rhea's Factory's enzymatic depolymerization platform, under industrial operating conditions at Niagara's PET recycling facility in Vernon, California, with performance independently measured and verified by experts from DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

DOE's ITV program selected nine projects nationwide for a combined $3 million in funding. Each project pairs a technology developer with an industrial host site that installs and operates the technology under real production conditions.

At Vernon, RheaCycleTM combines AI-designed enzymes with a proprietary downstream separation process to break PET down to its two building blocks, purified terephthalic acid (TPA) and ethylene glycol (EG). Because the enzymes act selectively on PET, the process accepts a wide range of post-consumer feedstocks, including thermoforms, contaminated PET, residual streams from existing recycling lines, and polyester textiles. The recovered monomers are virgin-equivalent and can be repolymerized into new PET with no loss of quality, cycle after cycle, giving these streams a direct path back into food-grade packaging.

The project will validate the integrated system on the PET streams handled at the Vernon facility, including recycling residuals, off-spec material, and thermoforms, under industrial operation. Energy efficiency is a core design metric for RheaCycleTM: enzymatic depolymerization runs at low temperature and atmospheric pressure, and the validation will independently measure energy and water use per kilogram of recovered monomer.

“Bringing a technology like this to commercial scale takes more than good science,” said Dr. Arzu Sandikci, CEO and Co-founder of Rhea's Factory.“It takes a federal program willing to fund independent validation, a national laboratory willing to measure it, an industry partner like Niagara willing to host it, and a startup that has already proven the science and built the process to run at industrial scale. This project brings all four together, and that's how a new industry gets built.”

Niagara's role builds on a recent investment. In May 2026, Niagara acquired the Vernon recycling and packaging facility and the rPlanet Earth brand to reprocess PET into high-quality rPET flakes and pellets for Niagara packaging. The project will install RheaCycleTM as a parallel line at the site, extending the range of PET the facility can return to food grade, without modifying Niagara's existing operations.

The two approaches are complementary. Mechanical recycling remains the most efficient route for clean bottle streams, while enzymatic depolymerization creates an additional pathway for streams outside the mechanical spec, raising the share of collected PET that gets a second life and improving the economics of each ton processed. Cost has been a design requirement for RheaCycleTM from day one: the platform is built so that recycled PET wins on economics, as well as on quality and environmental benefits.

Site preparation is underway at Niagara's Vernon facility, with installation and commissioning expected to take up to six months before the validation period begins. The results will accelerate Rhea's Factory's commercial roadmap and the partnerships already taking shape around it.

The full DOE announcement is available at:

About Rhea's Factory

Rhea's Factory develops enzymatic recycling for plastics and synthetic fibers, starting with PET. Its RheaCycleTM platform uses AI to design both the enzymes and the paired proprietary end-to-end processes that unmake plastics into their original building blocks, so that waste streams considered unrecyclable today, from mixed and multilayer packaging to textiles, become tomorrow's materials. Rhea's Factory was founded in 2024 and is based in Berkeley, California. Its CEO is a current innovator in the West Gate program at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies. Learn more at .

About Niagara Bottling LLC

Niagara Bottling, founded in 1963 and headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, is a family-owned water and beverage manufacturer committed to delivering affordable hydration options. The company operates more than 50 plant locations with 9,000+ team members across the United States, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at .

About the U.S. Department of Energy's Industrial Technology Validation Program

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Industrial Technology Validation (ITV) program objectively assesses the performance of emerging technologies in industrial environments to explore their viability in real-world conditions. These efforts support and accelerate the deployment of high-impact technologies that will optimize industrial processes, increase energy savings, and enhance the competitiveness of U.S. industry in evolving global markets. The ITV program is administered by DOE's Industrial Technologies Office and supported by DOE National Labs.

SOURCE: Rhea's Factory, Inc.

CONTACT: Media Contact Mert Topcu Cofounder Rhea's Factory...