Transunion And Bankrate Expand Partnership To Power More Personalized Credit Offers For Millions Of Consumers

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it is making it easier for millions of Americans to find personalized credit offers that meet their needs. The company's new innovation delivers smarter matching by combining Bankrate's lender marketplace with TransUnion's credit data and Monevo offers technology.

Building on more than a decade of collaboration with Bankrate, the capability gives consumers a more personalized experience and helps lenders and publishers reach consumers with more relevant offers. Consumers can access the offering today in TransUnion Credit Essentials, a free credit app and web experience that helps consumers take control of their financial health.

"Consumers have many credit choices and not enough clarity," said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets, TransUnion. "By combining TransUnion's data with our Monevo offers platform and Bankrate's lender partnerships, we've built a capability that makes offers more precise. Credit Essentials is our first proof point, and we'll bring this to many more experiences where consumers and lenders meet."

Bankrate's broad network of lender relationships and its marketplace and auction technology put lenders in real-time competition for consumers, so matches cover more products, more providers and more competitive offers. Monevo draws on multiple sources, including credit data, alternative data and consumer intent signals. Its decisioning engine then matches each consumer with highly personalized credit offers from a broad panel of lenders. Consumers see offers that can fit their needs, so they can choose with clarity and confidence.

Because partners can embed the capability through a seamless, low-lift technical integration, consumers can access personalized offers wherever they make financial decisions. It's available today in Credit Essentials and can extend to publisher and affiliate sites, co-branded experiences for financial institutions and brands and AI assistants, where more consumers now start their search for credit.

TransUnion Credit Essentials Gaining Momentum

Millions of consumers have registered for Credit Essentials since its May 2025 launch, with membership growing approximately 50% in the last year alone. TransUnion's Q3 2026 Consumer Pulse study shows that more than half of Americans (53%) check their credit report at least monthly, and nearly all (93%) believe monitoring their credit report is important. Among consumers who check their credit report, one in 10 do so to learn which credit offers they may qualify to receive.

Credit Essentials gives consumers free daily access to their TransUnion credit report and score, real-time alerts about critical changes, credit education and personalized credit offers across credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, home equity, auto refinance, insurance and savings accounts, all in one place.

"Bankrate and TransUnion have helped consumers make smarter financial decisions for years," said Matt Fellowes, CEO, Bankrate. "TransUnion's data and identity insights, combined with Bankrate's lender relationships, auctions and marketplace, help consumers find the right products with confidence."

Credit Essentials is the first of many experiences the combined capability will power. TransUnion and Bankrate are exploring more product types to extend the offers to publishers, partners, lender platforms and AI-driven channels.

Learn more about Credit Essentials here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

About Bankrate

Bankrate is where Americans go to get the best price on life's most important financial decisions. By combining proprietary data, advanced technology, and deep market coverage, Bankrate helps consumers compare options and make confident financial choices across mortgages, credit cards, savings, and more. As a rate provider to the Federal Reserve and the benchmark relied upon by major publishers and policymakers nationwide, Bankrate's rate data is the national standard. This commitment to precision is reflected across all its products. In mortgages, proprietary auction technology puts lenders in real-time competition on price alone, consistently delivering rates in the lowest 10% in the country. For deposits, the platform features exclusively top-tier rates in the top 10% nationally, while its credit card coverage encompasses more than 90% of the market by volume. Founded by a journalist, Bankrate remains dedicated to its founding mission of transparency, honest information, and real competition - helping to make the American dream more affordable for everyone.