Panhandle Warrior Partnership Brings Free Health Care, VA Benefits And Housing Help To Fort Walton Beach Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Stronger Together” Resource Fair & Standdown returns for a second year, building on an event that has served the region's veterans for seven years running

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local veterans, transitioning service members, military families and caregivers can get free vaccines, vision testing, dental cleanings, haircuts, VA benefits counseling, legal aid, employment help and more all in a single day at the“Stronger Together” Resource Fair & Standdown on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rigdon Center, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd., in Fort Walton Beach.

Now in its second year under Panhandle Warrior Partnership, a community branch of America's Warrior Partnership, the event marks the seventh year the Fort Walton Beach community has hosted a Standdown for local veterans. Last year's event drew 244 attendees and 44 partner organizations, connected 105 veterans and 8 family members and caregivers with services, and helped house 15 previously homeless veterans- a track record organizers hope to build on this year.

“A Standdown isn't just a resource fair- it's the day a veteran who's been struggling finally gets seen,” said Rufus Neely, Panhandle Warrior Partnership Outreach Specialist.“Last year we helped house 15 homeless veterans because someone walked through our doors. This year, we want every veteran in the Panhandle to know: come find us, and we'll connect you to what you need.”

Key government and military officials are expected to attend, joining dozens of local and regional organizations offering free services on-site, including:



Free vision testing, and dental cleanings and checkups

Free haircuts

VA benefits counseling and legal services

Employment resources and job connections

Housing resources for veterans facing homelessness

Mental health resources and hygiene kits Clothing, breakfast and lunch

The event is free and open to all community members including veterans, transitioning service members, military families and caregivers. Organizers encourage veterans across the Florida Panhandle to attend even if they aren't sure what help they need. Staff will be on-site to connect attendees with the right resource.

RSVP and event details here:

Event Details

What: Stronger Together Resource Fair & Standdown

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT

Where: Rigdon Center, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd., Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Cost: Free and open to the public

About Panhandle Warrior Partnership

Panhandle Warrior Partnership with a mission of Empowering Our Community to Empower Veterans by connecting veterans, service members, families and caregivers in the Florida Panhandle to local and national resources. It is a branch of America's Warrior Partnership, a national nonprofit who partners with communities to improve & save veteran lives.

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CONTACT: Michelle High America's Warrior Partnership 7063993228...