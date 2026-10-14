LG Ad Solutions And Magnite Expand Partnership To Advance Agentic Buying On The Home Screen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-year deal extends exclusive CTV video ad serving through SpringServe and preferred programmatic partnership; deepens relationship across supply and activation

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and LG Ad Solutions today announced a three-year extension of their partnership, with Magnite's SpringServe continuing as LG Ad Solutions' exclusive CTV video ad server and Magnite as a preferred programmatic partner across North America, APAC, and EMEA. As part of this expanded relationship, LG Ad Solutions is making its Home Screen inventory available for agentic buying through Magnite's Seller Agent, building on the companies' existing programmatic integration.

Independent advertising agency H/L is the first buyer to activate LG Home Screen inventory using Magnite's agentic buying capabilities, on behalf of the Northern California Toyota Dealers Association. Timed to the fall football season, the campaign moves from media planning to execution through a single path, eliminating the manual steps typically required to launch a high-impact streaming campaign.

“As the first agency to activate home screen agentic ads through Magnite and LG Ad Solutions, we can move faster, reduce technical friction and create real audience connections on the largest screen in the home,” said Jeremy Cobb, VP at H/L.“Our clients get direct access to premium home screen inventory through the same stack as everything else we manage. It's simpler, faster and built for performance.”

“Our expanded relationship with LG Ad Solutions reflects a shared desire to innovate at the speed of the market,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, Revenue at Magnite.“By deploying our agentic technology for LG Home Screen inventory, we're replacing manual execution with automated, high-precision workflows. Combined with LG Ad Solutions' expanded use of ClearLine, we are creating simpler, more automated ways for buyers to access and activate LG inventory.”

“The Home Screen is where the streaming experience begins and where discovery can shape what viewers choose next," said Kelly McMahon, EVP, Global Operations at LG Ad Solutions.“Expanding our partnership with Magnite makes it easier for advertisers to buy the Home Screen through new, more automated ways of working. As buying evolves, we want to make it easier for advertisers to take advantage of everything the Home Screen can offer.“

The expanded partnership also strengthens the connection between LG Ad Solutions' ad serving and programmatic buying infrastructure through Magnite's SpringServe and ClearLine platforms. Bringing these capabilities together creates a more direct and efficient path between LG Ad Solutions' premium CTV inventory and advertisers. LG Ad Solutions has also been an early adopter of Magnite's GenAI capabilities, announcing at NewFronts its use of Magnite's creative agent to generate Home Screen and video ad units.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home.

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