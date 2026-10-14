10ML Reaches €10M ARR And 100,000 Customers, Commits €35 Million To Become Europe's Largest Perfume Retailer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less than two years after its founding, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer sells 1,059 original perfumes in 26 EU countries and sets out a three-year plan for AI, technology, inventory and European expansion

DORTMUND, Germany, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer that sells 1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses in 26 EU countries and 10 languages, has passed €10 million in annual revenue run rate (ARR) and 100,000 customers less than two years after its founding, the company said. Under its own three-year plan, 10ML has committed €35 million to AI, technology, inventory and European expansion, with the goal of becoming Europe's largest perfume retailer.

“We passed €10 million in annual run rate and 100,000 customers in less than two years by selling only original perfumes, in the size people actually want to wear,” 10ML said.

10ML has also opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund, Germany. The company said it is working on further pop-ups in France, Barcelona and Milan.

“Shoppers in Dortmund can now try AI perfume decanting in person, at the first pop-up of its kind anywhere. France, Barcelona and Milan are next,” 10ML said.

“€35 million is our own three-year plan. It pays for the AI, the stock and the cities we need to become Europe's largest perfume retailer,” 10ML said.

10ML at a glance



More than €10 million ARR (annual revenue run rate), according to the company.

More than 100,000 customers, according to the company.

A three-year, €35 million commitment to AI, technology, inventory and European expansion (company plan).

1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses, in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes (10ml.com, Oct. 13, 2026).

Ships to 26 EU countries; the shop runs in 10 languages.

Founded in 2025; based in Dortmund, Germany. Pop-ups: Dortmund open; France, Barcelona and Milan in the works, according to the company.

From 10ML's price research



Perfume dupes sold by other houses cost a median 85% less per ml than the originals they resemble, across 264 dupes of 57 perfumes, according to 10ML's study. The same perfume can cost up to 27.9% more depending on the EU country: on Oct. 8, 2026, a 100ml Lancôme La Vie Est Belle cost 27.9% more on the house's own Hungarian e-shop than on its German one, in 10ML's comparison of official prices in 13 EU countries.

10ML sells only original perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its price research is free to download as CSV and JSON under a CC BY 4.0 licence.

About 10ML

10ML is a European perfume retailer based in Dortmund, Germany, and founded in 2025. It sells more than 1,000 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes, ships to 26 EU countries and serves shoppers in 10 languages. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. The company says it has passed €10 million in annual revenue run rate and 100,000 customers, and has made a three-year, €35 million commitment to AI, technology, inventory and European expansion, with the goal of becoming Europe's largest perfume retailer. Learn more at .

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 646 567 2621

contact@10ml.com

CONTACT: 10ML Robert-Schuman-Straße 5 Dortmund North Rhine-Westphalia 44263 Germany +1 (646) 567-2621