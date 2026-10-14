Leonardo DRS Awarded JIATF-401 IDIQ Contract To Accelerate Delivery Of Tactical Expeditionary Sensing Capabilities For Critical Counter UAS Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded a $500 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with three-year period of performance from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401). The award positions DRS to support JIATF-401 mission needs through the rapid fielding of operationally relevant capabilities.

The JIATF-401 IDIQ is designed to increase speed and agility in delivering vetted Counter UAS (C-UAS) technologies and systems to operators. Under this contract, DRS will be eligible to compete for task orders that enable the rapid delivery of integrated C-UAS sensing capabilities supporting force protection and low-altitude air defense missions.

“Today's threat environment is evolving faster than ever, and our customers need proven capabilities delivered at operational speed. This JIATF IDIQ positions DRS to accelerate the delivery of integrated C-UAS sensing technologies through rapid fielding of operationally relevant capabilities that help protect forces and strengthen low-altitude air defense as new threats emerge,” said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS.

“Our counter UAS and air defense radars have demonstrated proven detection, tracking, and force protection performance in operational environments,” said Max Cohen, senior vice president, general manager at Leonardo DRS RADA Technologies business unit.“We design, manufacture, and deliver combat-proven sensing systems at speed, and we're ready now to support JIATF with mission-ready expeditionary radar capability that can be fielded rapidly as operational needs for C-UAS evolve.”

DRS manufacturers combat-proven radar and sensing solutions that support mission sets including counter-UAS, counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar, and short-range air defense, helping to provide persistent situational awareness and threat tracking for deployed forces. Backed by deep mission expertise and rapid design and manufacturing capabilities, the team supports customers from concept through production and sustainment to meet evolving threats with speed, scale, and reliability.

This IDIQ contract award positions DRS to compete for future task orders throughout the contract's period of performance.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

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Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

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