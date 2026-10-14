Nuclear Waste Innovator Deep Isolation Publishes New Slovenian Customer Case Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Slovenia's national radioactive waste management agency highlights the potential cost and operational benefits of Deep Isolation's disposal approach

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL ) (“Deep Isolation” or the“Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced the publication of a new customer case study featuring Slovenia's Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (ARAO). The case study highlights Deep Isolation's work supporting Slovenia's long-term nuclear waste disposal planning and features customer insights into the potential economic and operational benefits of its deep borehole disposal technology.

The case study showcases Deep Isolation's engagement with ARAO to evaluate disposal options for spent nuclear fuel from Slovenia's TRIGA II research reactor. The collaboration builds on previous assessments conducted by Deep Isolation and reflects growing international interest in flexible, cost-effective approaches to managing nuclear waste inventories.

"The nuclear waste disposal options study gave us a clear comparison of disposal pathways for TRIGA II spent nuclear fuel. It showed that integrating a small inventory into a repository for the Krško SNF can be done with minimal additional cost, without introducing significant safety or scheduling impacts," said Sandi Viršek, CEO of ARAO.

Deep Isolation's featured assessment evaluated the potential to integrate TRIGA II spent fuel into a proposed deep borehole repository for Slovenia's Krško Nuclear Power Plant, compared with developing a dedicated standalone facility. The analysis found that integrating the smaller inventory could potentially increase total repository lifecycle costs by less than approximately 0.5%, highlighting the potential economic advantages of shared disposal infrastructure.

"This case study illustrates how our technology and technical expertise can support countries as they evaluate practical, economically viable pathways for the long-term management of spent nuclear fuel,” said Chris Parker, Chief Commercialization Officer at Deep Isolation.“We look forward to building on this engagement and supporting other national programs facing similar challenges."

Read the customer case study.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation (OTCQB: DBHL ) is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. Deep Isolation's solution will offer a unique approach to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation's technology is designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), NAC International (TYO: 7004), and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.

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Forward-looking statements in this or any other news release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: the failure of a market to develop for our deep borehole disposal solutions as quickly as we expect or at all; a failure of demand for our solution to develop sufficiently; regulatory and legal developments, including issues relating to obtaining regulatory approvals or permissions on the timelines we expect or at all; our lack of profitability; delays or failure in our initiative to complete a full-scale, at-depth demonstration of our Universal Canister System and our deep borehole solution; our failure to enter into contracts with customers or, once we do enter into contracts, to continue such contractual relationships or to receive new contract awards; our dependency on governmental contracts and awards and our ability to finalize negotiations on same; our failure to manage our growth effectively or to execute our business plan; our failure to sustain and expand relationships with governmental entities and strategic partners; a failure in the assumptions or analyses we have used in supporting forecasts or plans; our inability to commercialize our products at scale; the development or deployment of other technologies or solutions supplanting or competing with our technologies; challenges to our intellectual property; failures to protect, maintain, enforce, and enhance our intellectual property, and claims by others of intellectual property infringement; political and public perceptions of nuclear energy, including perceptions as to accidents or other high-profile events involving nuclear power facilities or radioactive materials; our liquidity and ability to raise capital; any inability to control operating and project costs and project delays or other project-related problems; security (including cybersecurity) breaches or disruptions; geopolitical, macroeconomic, domestic events or crises, including supply chain disruptions and other risks and uncertainties outside of our control; weather and effects of climate change; and litigation or legal proceedings that may be brought against us.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors will be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the sections titled“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the quarter ending March 31, 2026, respectively, as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, our Form S-1, originally filed August 18, 2025 and subsequently amended, our Proxy Statement for our 2026 Annual Meeting as filed on April 29, 2026, and in filings with the SEC that will be made in the future. The Company's SEC filings are available free of charge at or upon written request to Deep Isolation at... or....