Niki Biosolutions Partners With Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation To Deliver Plasma-Based APOE Genotyping For Bio-Hermes-002

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plasma-based APOE genotyping to add genetic risk data to a diverse, deeply characterized Alzheimer's biomarker cohort

PRINCETON, N.J., and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI) (“Niki” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences Corp. (“DiamiR”), will perform apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotyping on plasma samples from the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation® (“GAP”) Bio-Hermes-002 study cohort.

The APOE ε4 allele is the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease, and APOE genotype informs clinical trial design and enrollment as well as risk assessment for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) with anti-amyloid therapies. Genotyping directly from banked plasma adds genetic information to existing samples without additional blood draws.

Bio-Hermes-002 is a GAP-sponsored observational study comparing blood-based and digital biomarkers with amyloid PET imaging and cognitive assessments in cognitively normal participants, those with mild cognitive impairment, or those with mild Alzheimer's disease, with an emphasis on recruiting from underrepresented communities. DiamiR will use its New York State-approved, plasma-based APOE genotyping assay, and the resulting data will be integrated with the Bio-Hermes dataset and may be available to the research community consistent with GAP's data-sharing practice.

“We are proud to contribute DiamiR's plasma-based APOE genotyping to the Bio-Hermes cohort,” said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Operating Officer of Niki BioSolutions.“Determining APOE status from plasma unlocks the value of samples already collected, helping researchers better interpret blood-based biomarkers and design more efficient trials. This collaboration also expands our visibility with the biopharma and diagnostics companies that rely on Bio-Hermes data.”

“Bio-Hermes was designed to give the field data that will enhance the design and execution of Alzheimer's clinical trials,” said John Dwyer, President & CEO of the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.“We are pleased to collaborate with DiamiR. Adding APOE genotype makes Bio-Hermes an even more valuable resource.”

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurodegeneration and other brain health conditions. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies.

About the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP)

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation® (GAP) is dedicated to accelerating the delivery of treatments, therapies, and cures for people living with neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis. GAP works to lower costs and improve the efficacy of clinical trials and is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 75 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promotes diversity in research studies, and champions the citizen scientists who make research possible.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

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GAP Media Contact:

Julie Sipchen

773-354-3360

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