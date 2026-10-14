Airia Enhances AI Governance With Expanded Living Disclosures And Two-Stage Intake Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancements help governance teams assess AI use cases earlier and maintain accurate disclosures throughout their life cycle

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI control plane, today announced enhancements to its Living Disclosures and Two-Stage Intake capabilities, giving governance teams greater visibility and control throughout the AI use case life cycle.

Governance teams tracking AI use cases and assessments in spreadsheets often lack real-time visibility into deployed systems, while auditors and committees increasingly require evidence tied to each use case. Most transparency obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act have applied across the European Union since Aug. 2, 2026.

"The record of an AI use case should be as current as the use case itself," said Kevin Kiley, Airia CEO. "Governance teams should see a use case at the idea stage, show people its current state when they use it, and hand auditors the evidence without rebuilding it."

The enhancements strengthen three areas of AI governance:



Earlier use case assessments. Enhanced Two-Stage Intake enables teams to register and assess use cases before assets exist, then attach assets as they launch. Autofill drafts answers from linked assets or planning documents, identifies sources and confidence levels, and flags low-confidence answers for review. Governance agents analyze documents and draft risk and impact assessments.

More dynamic disclosures. Enhanced Living Disclosures generates notices using live governance data at the point of use. Notices accompany agent responses with a details callback URL, reach agents deployed in message services such as Slack and Microsoft Teams and reflect each use case's configured data elements. Broader governance coverage. Teams can evaluate use cases against 15 preloaded frameworks, with individual scores for each. Okta NHI integration feeds non-human identity events into automated agent governance.



These enhancements build on Airia's enterprise AI discovery capabilities, automatically bringing discovered use cases into governance workflows with their details attached.

To explore Airia's enhanced Living Disclosures, Two-Stage Intake and broader governance capabilities, visit airia.com/request-demo.

About Airia: Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance and IT teams visibility and control over agents, models and workflows. Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Airia is trusted by more than 500 enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau | ...