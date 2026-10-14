Lifeward's Rewalk® Personal Exoskeleton Demonstrates Sustained Long-Term Home Use And Patient Satisfaction In Latest Independent Peer-Reviewed Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study shows ReWalk can be used for years and provides measurable walking performance for people with chronic paraplegia

ReWalk was used for a median of 33 months, with no reported falls or exoskeleton-related fractures during the observation period; participants maintained 3,000+ steps per month, demonstrating sustained real-world utilization

Participants reported high satisfaction including improvements in quality of life, mental health, bowel and bladder management, as well as less pain

Long-term real-world evidence adds to the growing body of data supporting broader access, reimbursement and adoption of ReWalk

HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel and BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Lt. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the“Company”), a diversified biomedical innovation company with a portfolio of commercialized neurorehabilitation products and a biomedical pipeline, today announced the publication of an independent, investigator-initiated peer-reviewed study which provides long-term real-world evidence on the safety, utilization and user experience of the ReWalk ® Personal Exoskeleton in individuals with chronic paraplegia.

The study titled“Long-term availability of powered exoskeleton for ambulation in domestic context: A cross-sectional study to assess safety, usage pattern, and satisfaction after long-term use,” was published in Spinal Cord Series and Cases, an official journal of the International Spinal Cord Society published by Springer Nature. The study evaluated seven individuals with chronic paraplegia who used a ReWalk 6.0 Personal Exoskeleton at home following structured training. Participants used the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton for a median of 33 months, with individual periods ranging from 20 to 45 months.

ReWalk, FDA- cleared in the U.S. and CE Marked in Europe, is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables individuals with spinal cord injury to stand and walk in their homes and communities, including navigating stairs and curbs. The system is covered by Medicare for eligible beneficiaries and is supported by a growing body of clinical and real-world evidence.

The authors of the independent study noted that existing literature has largely focused on shorter-term exoskeleton use in controlled settings and therefore designed this study to examine longer-term use outside the clinic. The study provides evidence that appropriately selected and trained individuals with chronic paraplegia can maintain long-term use of a personal exoskeleton over a period of years in a real-world home environment.

Highlights from t he study include :



No reported falls or exoskeleton-related fractures during the median 33-month observation period.

Sustained utilization, with 6 of 7 participants recording more than 3,000 steps per month. Across participants, use ranged from 446 to 12,822 steps per month. One participant with limited caregiver availability had substantially lower utilization, and the authors identified the availability of a qualified caregiver as a key factor affecting continued use.

High user satisfaction, with a median QUEST satisfaction score of 4.2 out of 5, and a median System Usability Scale score of 70 out of 100.

Patient-reported improvements in bowel and bladder management and pain. Participants reported median improvements of 3 points on a 5-point Likert scale for both bowel and bladder management and a median 4-point reduction in pain on the Visual Analogue Scale.

Measurable walking performance after prolonged home use. Participants walked a median 129 meters during the six-minute walk test without stopping to rest and achieved a median walking speed of 0.43 meters per second (i.e., modified community ambulation) during the 10-meter walk test. All 7 participants reported that walking with ReWalk improved their quality of life and mental health, with median depression and anxiety scores below thresholds for mild symptoms.

“This study represents an important advance in the evidence supporting personal exoskeleton use because it demonstrates what can be achieved beyond the initial rehabilitation and training period,” said Keith Rose, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lifeward.“After years of access to ReWalk in their homes, individuals with chronic paraplegia demonstrated measurable walking performance, including a median distance of 129 meters in the six-minute walk test without stopping to rest. These findings show the potential for long-term ReWalk use to enable appropriately selected individuals with paraplegia to continue standing and walking years after receiving their systems.”

“Evidence that people are continuing to use ReWalk years after receiving their systems is particularly meaningful as we work to expand access to the technology,” said Josh Hexter, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Lifeward.“The growing body of peer-reviewed evidence supporting ReWalk, which now includes these long-term real-world findings, can help patients, clinicians and payers better understand the role personal exoskeleton technology can play in the lives of appropriately selected individuals with spinal cord injury. We believe this supports our patient-centered and commercial efforts to provide ReWalk to all patients that can benefit from our market-leading exoskeleton technology.”

The researchers concluded that home provision of a powered exoskeleton could be incorporated into rehabilitation programs supporting individuals with paraplegia in daily life. The study, by Andrea Giovanni Cutti, et al, was conducted at Centro Protesi Inail, the prosthetic center of the Italian workers' compensation authority.

About Lifeward

Lifeward is a global innovator focused on advancing medical technologies and biomedical solutions that improve lives. The Company's established portfolio includes market-leading neurorehabilitation technologies such as the ReWalk® Exoskeleton, AlterG® Anti-Gravity system, MyoCycle® FES System, and ReStore® Exo-Suit. These solutions span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, deploying the most advanced robotics and AI technologies to restore full health and quality of life to a broadening patient population. The Company is now executing a strategic evolution into a diversified biomedical company, expanding beyond rehabilitation and into high-value therapeutic platforms. This includes its Protein Oral Delivery (PODTM) platform, designed to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs, with lead candidate ORMD-0801 (oral insulin) targeting a large and underserved diabetes market.

Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. For example, when the Company discusses the potential long-term benefits of the ReWalk® Personal Exoskeleton and expanding access to the Company's technology, it is using forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the future operations of Lifeward, including research and development activities; the nature, strategy and focus of Lifeward; Lifeward's ability to successfully integrate Oratech Pharmaceuticals Ltd. into its organization and realize the anticipated benefits therefrom; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, and other clinical results; the sufficiency of post-transaction resources to support the advancement of Lifeward's pipeline through certain milestones and the time period over which Lifeward's post-transaction capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the strategic transaction; expected timing and results of the ORMD-0801 clinical trial; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company's ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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