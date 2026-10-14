Bluesight Launches Prism Assistant in PrivacyPro, Bringing AI-Powered Investigations to Patient Privacy Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alexandria, VA,, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of Prism, Bluesight's AI platform for hospital pharmacy and compliance teams. Prism Assistant is now available within PrivacyPro, Bluesight's patient privacy monitoring software, giving privacy analysts and investigators an AI assistant built specifically for patient privacy workflows. Investigators can ask questions about improper EMR accesses, risk patterns, and cases in natural language and receive evidence-backed answers, summaries, and charts in under a minute.

The launch comes as privacy teams carry a growing review workload. Bluesight's 2026 Privacy Trends Report highlights that privacy teams increased their caseload by 46% between 2023 and 2025. As teams look for ways to keep pace, they're increasingly turning to AI to accelerate analysis. Bluesight research also shows 47% of privacy staff report using AI daily, yet healthcare organizations often lack visibility into how employees are using it: just 35% report having visibility into staff use of third-party AI tools.

Prism Assistant gives privacy teams the efficiency of AI while keeping investigations within the environment where sensitive patient access data already resides. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Prism Assistant within PrivacyPro understands the application's data and privacy investigation workflows, so investigators do not need to add context before asking a question. Prism runs entirely within Bluesight's HIPAA-compliant AWS environment, so PHI never leaves Bluesight's private cloud and its single-tenant design keeps each health system's data isolated from every other customer's. Prism does not train on customer data and aligns with Google's Secure AI Framework (SAIF).

Prism Assistant supports investigations from the first lead to the final report. Privacy teams can ask it to review access before and after a flagged event, or surface activity related to a vague hotline tip. To identify patterns that span multiple incidents, Prism Assistant compares an EMR user's history against prior cases. As investigations develop, it can summarize case history for new reviewers, then draft investigation notes and escalation emails. Beyond individual cases, analysts and leaders can generate custom charts, quarterly summaries, and program KPIs for compliance committees without exporting data or building spreadsheets.

Four health systems are already using Prism Assistant within PrivacyPro to investigate suspicious accesses and build custom reports. Early adopters report saving one to two hours of manual research per case. Across the average 1,063 cases health systems investigate through PrivacyPro annually, that translates to an estimated 20 to 40 hours saved every week – time teams can redirect toward higher-value investigations or increasing case capacity.

"Privacy teams are being asked to cover more patients, more facilities, and more data sources, and the cases keep coming while the team size stays the same," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. "AI can help teams move faster, but using general-purpose tools to analyze sensitive access data can introduce new risks. Prism Assistant gives investigators the ability to get answers and move cases forward without moving their data outside the application they already trust.”

Prism will continue to expand across Bluesight's hospital intelligence suite. Beyond in-app assistants, Bluesight is building agentic capabilities within Prism, using AI agents that independently run multi-step workflows across products without requiring a human prompt at each step.

To learn more, visit bluesight.com/Prism.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit bluesight.com.





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Bluesight Launches Prism Assistant in PrivacyPro, Bringing AI-Powered Investigations to Patient Privacy Teams

CONTACT: Senior Account Executive Amanda Montini Brodeur Partners for Bluesight...