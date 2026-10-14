Sunrun Leads Record Grid Dispatch Delivering Enough Energy To Power Every Home In San Francisco And San Jose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home batteries set a new record of 745 megawatts delivered during a distributed power plant event, proving home batteries rival the capacity of large power plants

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, announced today that consecutive records were set for the largest residential distributed power plant dispatches in U.S. history, delivering 669 megawatts on October 5 and a record-breaking 745 megawatts on October 6 to support California's electricity grid during a prolonged heat wave.

At the request of the California Energy Commission and utilities, Sunrun and Tesla discharged home batteries to the grid during multi-hour evening peak periods. The battery dispatches supported the power grid as the state faced elevated demand for electricity by increasing the grid's operating margin and putting downward pressure on real-time energy prices.

Oct. 5 Dispatch Event

The companies' combined residential batteries delivered 669 megawatts of peak power to California's statewide grid during the evening dispatch. The event also marked the first time this year that California's Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program and the Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP) called for concurrent dispatches across all participating investor-owned utility service territories.

Oct. 6 Dispatch Event

The following evening, the companies surpassed their previous record, delivering 745 megawatts of peak power to California's grid. That capacity was enough to power all households in San Francisco and San Jose combined during peak hours. On both evenings, the DSGS dispatches were triggered after the California Independent System Operator's day-ahead locational marginal electricity price exceeded $200 per megawatt-hour.

“These record-setting events prove that the energy infrastructure already installed in people's homes can deliver power at a scale that makes a real difference for the grid,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“Instead of relying solely on costly new power plants to meet peak demand, California is putting existing home battery infrastructure to work when electricity is needed most, and customers are being compensated for helping strengthen grid reliability.”

History of Record-Setting Dispatches

The October 5 and 6 dispatches demonstrate the growing scale of residential batteries as a grid resource, surpassing the previous residential distributed power plant record of 580 megawatts, set on September 9, 2026. That event broke the previous record of 539 megawatts, delivered in July 2025.



July 29, 2025: 539 MW

Sept. 9, 2026: 580 MW

Oct. 5, 2026: 669 MW Oct. 6, 2026: 745 MW

These dispatches reinforce the potential for utilities and hyperscalers to meet peak demand through home batteries, solar, and smart thermostats. Sunrun alone has more than 120,000 residential batteries enrolled to support California's grid.

Last month, Sunrun, Tesla, and Everyday Electric (formerly Renew Home) announced plans to enroll nearly 21,000 existing flexible energy devices in a new Google-funded distributed power plant with PG&E. Focused on the San Jose area, the initiative will test how distributed energy resources can provide localized grid relief and help meet rising electricity demand. The distributed power plant is expected to begin initial dispatching this month.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how distributed energy resources can create new value for customers while helping utilities manage peak demand and make better use of existing grid infrastructure.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance and capacity of Sunrun's distributed power plants; the anticipated benefits of distributed power plants for customers and the grid; the expected timing of initial dispatches from the Google-funded distributed power plant with PG&E; and the initiative with Tesla and Everyday Electric to provide flexible capacity to utilities and hyperscalers, which is subject to a non-binding letter of intent. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“continue,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“potential,”“will,”“may,”“could,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect Sunrun's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include: Sunrun's ability to enroll, retain, coordinate, and dispatch customers and batteries through its distributed power plants and related grid services programs; battery availability and performance, dispatch conditions, and the timing, frequency, duration, and need for dispatches during periods of peak demand, heat waves, and other grid events; changes to the requirements or availability of the California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support program, the California Public Utilities Commission's Emergency Load Reduction Program, and other utility and grid operator programs; Sunrun's ability to maintain relationships with its partners and to enter into definitive agreements; and other risks described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Sunrun's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to Sunrun as of the date hereof, and Sunrun assumes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.