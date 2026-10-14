H&R Block And The Kansas City Chiefs Announce Multiyear Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hometown teams join forces to make Chiefs Kingdom thrive, with H&R Block as the team's Exclusive Tax Preparation Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), a global leader in tax preparation, and the Kansas City Chiefs today announced a new multiyear partnership naming H&R Block the Chiefs' Exclusive Tax Preparation Partner through the 2030 season. The two organizations are united by a shared commitment to serving their communities.

Founded and headquartered in Kansas City in 1955, H&R Block has always called Kansas City home. The company is now teaming up with the Chiefs to give back to the fans, families and local business owners who fill the stands each season, putting its tax and small-business expertise to work for the people who make Chiefs Kingdom thrive.

"When two of Kansas City's most recognizable names join forces, the whole region wins," said Alicia Chrapaty, chief marketing officer at H&R Block. "It's about showing up for the place we call home, not just on game day, but every day. We're just as excited to bring that spirit to our associates who make all of this possible."

Supporting hometown small businesses

To kick things off, the Chiefs Small Business Spotlight Contest, presented by H&R Block, invites the community to nominate their favorite small business located in Kansas, Missouri, or Nebraska. The four winning small businesses will each receive a spotlight package that includes a $5,000 cash award and a full year of H&R Block small-business services, plus tickets to a home game where their business will be recognized. Nominations are open and will run through Oct. 20, 2026. In November, the public will vote for the four winning small businesses.

“Working together with H&R Block represents a special opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us both for so long,” said Tyler Kirby, chief revenue officer/executive vice president of business development with the Kansas City Chiefs.“When two hometown organizations come together, the impact goes far beyond business - it's about the fans, families, and local businesses that make Chiefs Kingdom what it is.”

Showing up for Chiefs Kingdom

Fans will see H&R Block at home games in Arrowhead Stadium and on the Chiefs social media platforms as the presenting sponsor of the“Block of the Game” series, which highlights a player after every game. The partnership will also be deeply ingrained in the Kansas City community through outreach and volunteer events, while also being celebrated internally with H&R Block associates throughout the year.

Learn more about the Chiefs Small Business Spotlight Contest, presented by H&R Block, including full details, eligibility, official rules, and terms.

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About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. Named CNET's Best Overall online tax service for 2026, the company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and manage their money year round using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the ownership of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the core values of the club are to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans, and Honor Tradition. The Chiefs are deeply committed to the Kansas City community through numerous programs as well as the Hunt Family Foundation. To learn more about the Chiefs, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at