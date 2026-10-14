Agencybloc Introduces AMS+ Annual Review For Medicare Advantage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered feature uses Medicare's published plan data to simplify coverage comparisons and reduce manual preparation for client conversations

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc today announced the public beta of AMS+ Annual Review, an AI-powered feature designed to help insurance agents identify changes to Medicare Advantage clients' coverage and prepare for the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

Annual Review uses plan data published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and information already stored in AMS+ to compare a client's current plan with next year's coverage and available alternatives. It presents coverage changes and their estimated financial impact in an easy-to-digest format, helping agents quickly understand what those changes mean for each client.

Building on Rx Collect, Annual Review uses a client's medication information to also show how changes to prescription coverage may affect individual medications and estimated costs. This adds personalized context beyond the plan-level changes outlined in a carrier's Annual Notice of Change.

An AI snapshot powered by AgencyBloc Intelligence summarizes changes to the client's AMS+ record over the past year, giving agents additional context for coverage conversations. Like other AgencyBloc Intelligence capabilities, the snapshot follows the security, privacy and access control standards that protect AMS+.

“Agents need more than a place to record client information. They need tools that help them act on it,” said J. Scott Sanchez, chief product officer at AgencyBloc.“Annual Review helps agents spend less time preparing and more time having personalized coverage conversations grounded in each client's needs.”

The Annual Review public beta focuses on Medicare Advantage clients, with expansion to additional plan types planned for 2027. It will be refined based on client and agent feedback. Some figures may remain pending until CMS publishes the underlying data, and the feature supports an agent's professional review of a client's coverage.

Agencies interested in exploring Annual Review can schedule an AMS+ demo. Current AMS+ customers can connect with their client success manager to get started.

About AgencyBloc

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Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

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