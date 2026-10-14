Immutep And Monash University Secure Further ARC Linkage Projects Funding For LAG-3 Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or“the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that the Australian Research Council (ARC) has awarded Monash University a grant of A$652,248 over three years under the ARC's Linkage Projects scheme to support its continuing research collaboration with Immutep into Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3). The ARC Linkage Projects scheme is highly competitive and supports collaborations between Australian researchers and industry partners that address significant research challenges and deliver benefits to Australia.

The grant builds on the longstanding collaboration between Immutep and Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI), which led to publication of the first crystal structure of the human LAG-3/MHC Class II complex, solved by Dr. Jan Petersen, in Science Immunology in December 2024.1 The findings provided the first detailed view of how LAG-3 engages its primary ligand, MHC Class II, revealing key interactions at the binding interface, and providing a structural framework for understanding how LAG-3 regulates immune responses.

The new project will further investigate how LAG-3 regulates immune responses, including its interactions with MHC Class II, its role within the immunological synapse following the interaction of the T-cell receptor with an antigenic peptide, and the way these interactions influence signalling between immune cells. In particular, the role of IMP761, an agonist LAG-3 antibody, will be assessed in terms of ligand binding, changes within the immunological synapse and functional outcome. Using structural biology, cellular immunology and advanced imaging approaches, Professor Jamie Rossjohn and his team at the BDI aim to generate new insights into the mechanisms that control immune regulation and provide a foundation for future therapeutic applications targeting LAG-3.

NHMRC Investigator L3 Fellow at the Monash BDI, Professor Jamie Rossjohn, said:“We are grateful to the ARC for its continued support of this longstanding collaboration with Immutep. We are excited to build on our recent findings and continue exploring the structure and function of this important immune checkpoint.”

Immutep's CSO, Dr. Frédéric Triebel, also commented: "This ARC funding will help advance fundamental knowledge of LAG-3 biology and strengthen the scientific foundation for future innovations in immunotherapy. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Professor Rossjohn and his team, combining world-class academic research with Immutep's deep expertise in LAG-3 biology."

Associate Dean & Senior Director, Enterprise and Partnerships at Monash University, Dr. Alison Greenway, added: "Our collaboration with Immutep over the years has been a true privilege for the Monash, Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences faculty. Having the opportunity to align our leading researchers with their dedicated team has enriched our work and deepened our impact. We are grateful for the long-standing relationship that is grounded in a shared purpose and we look forward to continuing our work together."

The three-year project, titled“A structural investigation into Lymphocyte activation gene-3”, will be led by Professor Rossjohn. Dr. Triebel will continue to provide expertise and facilitate access to relevant LAG-3-specific constructs, reagents and antibodies. Immutep will also make a financial contribution towards the study through its existing research budget. Neither the ARC funding nor Immutep's contribution is material to the Company.

The collaboration has been supported by ARC Linkage Projects grants since 2017, together with direct financial and scientific support from Immutep during the period between ARC funding, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing the understanding of LAG-3 biology and its potential therapeutic applications.

About the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute

Committed to making the discoveries that will relieve the future burden of disease, the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) at Monash University brings together more than 120 internationally-renowned research teams. Spanning seven discovery programs across Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Development and Stem Cells, Infection, Immunity, Metabolism, Diabetes and Obesity, and Neuroscience, Monash BDI is one of the largest biomedical research institutes in Australia. Our researchers are supported by world-class technology and infrastructure, and partner with industry, clinicians and researchers internationally to enhance lives through discovery.

Professor Jamie Rossjohn, FAA FAHMS FLSW FMedSci FRS

Professor Jamie Rossjohn is a Vice Chancellors Distinguished Professor at Monash University. Professor Rossjohn is recognised for his contributions to understanding molecular bases of immunity.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit .

Acknowledgement

This research is supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Research Council's Linkage Projects funding scheme.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“will” and similar expressions. They include statements regarding the anticipated outcomes of the research collaboration between Immutep and Monash University and the potential scientific insights arising from the ARC-funded project. The project is basic research and no assurance can be given that it will produce any particular scientific result, or that any result will lead to a therapeutic or commercial application. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set out in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; ...

US Investors/Media:

Matthew Beck, astr partners

+1 (917) 415-1750; ...

This announcement was authorised for release by the CEO of Immutep Limited.

1 Jan Petersen et al., Crystal structure of the human LAG-3–HLA-DR1–peptide complex. Sci. Immunol. 9, eads5122 (2024). DOI:10.1126/sciimmunol.ads5122