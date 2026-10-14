FANCO Advances Bridge Power Commercialization And UK Market Development Through Floral Energy Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership advances customer opportunities through joint site evaluation, engineering and development planning

Integrated power approach combines near-term generation with a planned pathway to EAGL-1 nuclear deployment

Collaboration supports UK market development through Digital Power Alliance and broadens capabilities for potential US projects

INDIANAPOLIS and HARWELL, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Nuclear Co. (“ FANCO” or the“ Company”), First American Nuclear Co. ( FANCO ), an advanced nuclear technology company developing the EAGL-1 small modular reactor, today announces a strategic partnership with Floral Energy to advance integrated power solutions for data centers and other large energy users. The collaboration will also support UK project development through Floral Energy's membership in the Digital Power Alliance (“ DPA”), a UK infrastructure alliance.

Advancing Commercialization Through Partnership

The partnership combines FANCO's Bridge Power deployment strategy and EAGL-1 development program with Floral Energy's Power Blocks to pursue projects that can deliver near-term power while establishing infrastructure for future nuclear integration. Through Floral Energy's membership in the DPA, the collaboration provides a platform for evaluating UK opportunities alongside infrastructure and delivery partners. The parties are exploring potential sites, including Oldbury, subject to site access, feasibility assessments and applicable approvals.

The parties intend to coordinate near-term generation, site planning, and future nuclear integration from the outset, with the aim of preserving infrastructure value and supporting phased project development as customer requirements evolve.

Integrating Near-Term Power and Nuclear

For FANCO, the collaboration advances its commercialization strategy by bringing together customer power requirements, complementary engineering capabilities and potential project locations. Joint development work is intended to establish repeatable approaches to site evaluation, system integration and phased deployment, supporting the progression of opportunities toward commercial projects.

Floral Energy's Power Blocks are designed to target 99.999% power availability, initially using gas-fired generation. The architecture is intended to accommodate lower-carbon fuels, carbon-capture systems and technologies that reduce energy demand as these become technically and commercially viable, alongside planned integration with advanced nuclear.

Expanding UK and US Opportunities

Under the collaboration, the parties will evaluate and optimize the interfaces between Floral Energy's Power Blocks, FANCO's Bridge Power architecture, and the planned EAGL-1 plant. This work is intended to identify opportunities to reuse infrastructure and reduce future integration requirements, with nuclear deployment subject to engineering validation, licensing and project-specific approvals.

The integrated approach is intended to meet customers' near-term power requirements while supporting a phased transition to advanced nuclear, with continuity of supply incorporated into project design and transition planning. In the United States, the collaboration broadens the power-system and site-development capabilities available for FANCO's potential projects, supporting engagement with customers seeking near-term generation and a longer-term nuclear pathway.

“Customers need reliable power on a schedule that supports their growth, together with a credible path to long-term nuclear supply,” said Mike Reinboth, Chief Executive Officer of FANCO.“This partnership advances our commercialization strategy by bringing together near-term generation, integrated engineering, and potential project opportunities. Floral Energy's capabilities and its relationships through DPA can help us move the customer discussions into project development while planning for future EAGL-1 integration.”

Paul Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Floral Energy commented,“This partnership brings to life the Floral Energy vision – offering an immediate energy solution to keep pace with the needs of AI, followed by innovative technology to reduce emissions and costs and then introducing nuclear energy as soon as its available. We're delighted to be partnering with FANCO to offer customers a one-stop technical and commercial solution. The time when energy limits the growth of AI is coming to an end.”

“The DPA is excited to be working with Floral Energy and FANCO as we build out our consortium of world-class delivery partners for the potential Oldbury development,” commented Rob Proctor, spokesperson for Digital Power Alliance.“The combination of FANCO's innovative nuclear technology and Floral Energy's evolving power from gas solution is a natural fit with our regional ecosystem approach to the project and our need for 5x9's of reliability, allowing us to show tangible commercialization well in advance of a nuclear 'power-on' date.”

The parties' initial focus will be on site evaluation, technical integration and development planning. Individual projects will be subject to feasibility assessments, definitive commercial arrangements, financing and applicable regulatory approvals.

ABOUT FANCO

First American Nuclear Co. (FANCO) develops integrated power projects and advanced nuclear technology to meet growing demand for reliable energy. Its Dynamic Bridge Power approach combines conventional generation with shared plant infrastructure designed for future nuclear integration, allowing customer projects to advance while reactor engineering and licensing progress in parallel. FANCO is developing EAGL-1, a lead-bismuth-cooled advanced reactor designed to produce 240 megawatts of electricity. Headquartered in Indianapolis, with research and development in Richland, Washington, FANCO brings together expertise in reactor design, engineering, licensing, and project delivery to serve large energy users. Learn more at .

ABOUT FLORAL ENERGY

Floral Energy engineers, integrates and evolves power systems for data centres. Its off-grid, 50MW 'Power Blocks' scale from 50MW to 5GW, delivering power in under two years with 99.999% availability, almost universally cheaper than national electricity grids. Its systems integrate the company's own patent-pending thermal recovery technology and next-generation, lower-carbon technologies as they mature, evolving all the way to nuclear. Founded by senior leaders from Rolls-Royce and Westinghouse, including Paul Stein CBE, former CTO of Rolls-Royce and former Chair of Rolls-Royce SMR, Floral Energy is backed by LocalGlobe, with an engineering base at the Harwell Innovation Centre, Oxfordshire, and a US office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT DPA

The Digital Power Alliance is a UK infrastructure alliance bringing together capital, engineering, technical delivery and long-term operational expertise from its member organisations to plan and deliver large-scale power and infrastructure programmes across the UK.

CONTACTS

FANCO

Mike Reinboth, CEO

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FLORAL ENERGY

Paul Stein, CEO

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DIGITAL POWER ALLIANCE

Rob Proctor, Director

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