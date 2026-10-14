Claritev Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.claritev.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The earnings press release and supplemental slide deck will also be available on this section of the Company's website.

Participants wishing to join the question-and-answer portion of the operator-assisted call can contact investor relations at ....

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through the webcast archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the U.S. healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders - including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties - Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

Investor Relations Contact