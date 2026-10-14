Globus Medical To Showcase SCRIPTTM Patient-Specific Implants And New XLIFTM Prone Procedural Solution At NASS 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Innovations Designed to Advance Patient-Specific Planning and Connected Surgical Workflows

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced it will highlight its latest spine innovations at the 41st Annual North American Spine Society (NASS) Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from October 14-17.

Globus Medical is continuing to expand its integrated spine ecosystem with technologies designed to connect patient-specific planning, implant solutions, and surgical execution across a range of spinal procedures. At NASS, the company will showcase SCRIPTTM, its new patient-specific spinal implant platform, alongside the new XLIFTM Prone Procedural Solution featuring the XLIFTM Prone Patient Positioner and the MaXcessTM Air two-blade prone lateral retractor.

“We believe innovation is most meaningful when it connects technologies across the surgical workflow to support patient-specific planning and coordinated execution. Our focus is on developing an integrated ecosystem that helps surgeons translate their surgical plan in the operating room while supporting the clinical needs of each individual patient,” said Keith Pfeil, President and CEO.

SCRIPTTM marks Globus Medical's expansion into patient-specific spine solutions. Within SCRIPTTM Studio, surgeons maintain control of preoperative planning and implant design, creating them while considering alignment, implant position, implant geometry, and fixation strategy. Plans generated from SCRIPTTM Studio can be imported into ExcelsiusGPSTM or ExcelsiusHubTM to integrate the preoperative plan with a navigated surgical workflow. SCRIPTTM will be featured in an exclusive preview at the Globus Medical technology suite, offering attendees an early look at this FDA-cleared technology as the company moves toward commercialization.

Globus Medical will also introduce the XLIFTM Prone Patient Positioner and MaXcessTM Air two-blade retractor as part of its XLIFTM Prone Procedural Solution. Bringing together patient positioning, lateral access, and enabling technologies, the solution is designed to support a connected workflow for prone lateral procedures. These new solutions combine adaptable patient positioning with stable, controlled lateral access to establish a reproducible workflow for prone lateral procedures. The XLIFTM Prone Patient Positioner allows adjustments in both the sagittal and coronal planes, while the MaXcessTM Air retractor provides a lightweight, rigid platform designed to support soft tissue management and stable access to the disc space.

Together, these technologies reflect Globus Medical's continued investment in an integrated spine technology portfolio, connecting solutions across preoperative planning, patient-specific implants, procedural positioning, access, and surgical execution.

For more information on Globus Medical's expanding spine portfolio, visit Globus Medical at NASS 2026, booth 315.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials, and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at

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