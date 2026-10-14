2027 Revenera Monetization Monitor: New Research Challenges Conventional Wisdom On AI Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite industry concerns, software producers report limited seat loss, but price pressures are real and monetization models are changing

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, a global leader in software monetization technology, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software and AI Pricing Models and Strategies 2027

Based on insights from 415 product and business leaders at global technology companies, this report reveals how the Quiet Majority are taking a measured approach to consumption-based pricing and prioritizing cost predictability for customers.

“Software buyers are balking at unpredictable AI spend that isn't clearly aligned to value. The next phase of AI adoption will hinge on getting the commercial foundations right,” said Nicole Segerer, General Manager at Revenera.“With AI creating new revenue opportunities while putting pressure on profitability, software vendors must understand how customers use AI, where they see value, and what it costs to deliver. Usage data is critical to connecting those dots, enabling producers to turn usage insights into pricing strategies that encourage adoption, avoid surprise bills for customers, and protect margins for vendors.”

Key findings include:



AI features are widespread, but customer adoption is lagging: 96% of respondents have now added AI capabilities to their software products, but almost half (48%) report limited or low customer adoption.

Pricing pressure is emerging, but seat loss remains limited: While 45% report downward pricing pressure due to AI, only 7% have experienced direct customer seat loss so far.

AI pricing models vary, and will continue to evolve: The most common strategies for monetizing AI are to include AI features in a higher-priced tier (40%), to include them at“no extra cost” (39%), or as a hybrid offering (subscription + usage/outcome) (37%). These models align with a desire for greater predictability, and respondents plan to grow these strategies more than pure usage-based approaches.

AI is generating growth and higher profitability for some, but delivery costs erode margins: 69% believe their AI offerings drive revenue growth and 52% report improved profitability, but 41% say delivery costs are squeezing margins. Separately, increased AI delivery costs and increased cloud costs are reported as the biggest threats to growth.

Predictability is winning over revenue maximization: With customers wary of unpredictable AI costs, producers are almost 3x more likely to prioritize pricing predictability over near-term revenue maximization (47% vs. 16%).

The customer insight gap is making AI harder to price: The biggest blockers to price and value alignment are“data availability and insights” and“understanding customer value drivers,” each cited by 49%.

Usage data is a goldmine, but many are still digging by hand: Despite its potential to inform product, pricing, and retention strategies, usage data remains difficult to harness: 41% still rely on manual processes or engineering effort to collect it, while only 27% use automated alerts to flag churn risk. Organizations are not prepared for the pace of change: It typically takes longer than six months to introduce a new monetization model, with 55% reporting this as the timeframe. The most common owners of pricing and packaging decisions are product management (30%) and executive leadership (28%); only 12% have dedicated pricing teams leading these initiatives.



“While industry conversations often suggest that everyone is moving rapidly to usage-based and AI-driven pricing, the reality is more nuanced. The Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software and AI Pricing Models and Strategies 2027 is valuable because it looks beyond the headlines and hype about monetization and pricing today. The data sheds light on most people's way of doing business, providing insights into how the 'quiet majority' of software and technology companies actually approach monetization,” said Tiffany McCormick, Senior Director, AI Monetization, Pricing Strategies, & Business Models, IDC.“Predictability, customer retention, and operational practicality remain just as important as innovation for many organizations that are evaluating how to monetize AI. The report complements the real-world evidence IDC is also finding, offering a clearer view of where pricing and monetization strategies actually stand, not just where the loudest voices say they're headed.”

“The data in the Revenera Monetization Monitor confirms a trend we're tracking across SaaS businesses: predictability matters more than maximizing every dollar of revenue. Buyers aren't rejecting usage-based pricing; they're rejecting an unbounded bill,” commented Rob Litterst, Co-Founder, PricingSaaS.“Give customers visibility and real controls over consumption and you can charge for AI; skip that step and finance will cap you at whatever they can budget. The AI packaging that's working right now doesn't use the most aggressive metering: it's a predictable floor with a meter on top. Bundle an allowance into the tier so nobody has to build a business case to try the feature, then let usage do the expanding.”

Methodology

The Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software and AI Pricing Models and Strategies 2027 report is based on a survey of 415 leaders at global software producers, including intelligent device manufacturers whose products contain a mix of on-premises, SaaS, and embedded software. Two-thirds of respondents generate over $100M in revenue, with 19% over $1B in revenue. Most have extensive software portfolios: 75% have at least 10 software products, with 33% having more than 50 products. The survey was conducted in June and July of 2026. Only 8% of respondents are Revenera customers.

Download the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software and AI Pricing Models and Strategies 2027 report here.

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About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time-to-value and monetize what matters. Revenera's leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience - for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit