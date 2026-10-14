MADD Canada Recognizes OPP Constable Aaron Coulter With Terry Ryan Award For Excellence In Police Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada has recognized Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Constable Aaron Coulter of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment with the Terry Ryan Memorial for Excellence in Police Services Award for his more than 27 years of exceptional and continuous contribution to impaired driving prevention and enforcement.

The award was established by MADD Canada in memory of Constable Terry Ryan who was tragically killed in 2002 in an alcohol-related crash on his way home from a police function in the Durham Region, Ontario. The award is presented annually and recognizes the significant contribution of a police officer in helping to reduce impaired driving.

Throughout his career, Constable Coulter has developed extensive expertise in alcohol- and drug-impaired driving investigations. He is a qualified Breath Technician, Drug Recognition Evaluator and Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor. Since 2004, he has collected more than 300 evidentiary breath samples. After becoming a Drug Recognition Evaluator in 2008, he has conducted or witnessed approximately 150 drug evaluations.

“Proactive enforcement is an important part of reducing impaired driving and preventing crashes and injuries,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“As someone whose life was forever changed by impaired driving, I know the importance of having dedicated police officers working to prevent others from experiencing the same devastating loss. Constable Coulter's commitment to enforcement, education, mentorship and community service is helping make our roads safer and deserves this recognition.”

“Police officers work day and night to remove impaired drivers from our roads, waterways and trails,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.“They see the devastation of impaired driving firsthand and are often called to horrific crash scenes and tasked with delivering heartbreaking news to families. Their dedication to stopping impaired driving and protecting our communities means so much to MADD Canada and to every family affected by this preventable crime.”

“Constable Aaron Coulter's commitment to impaired driving enforcement extends far beyond his own investigations,” said Acting Chief Superintendent Jodi Kays, Regional Commander, Central Region. Through mentorship, training and sharing his extensive expertise with colleagues across Central Region, he has helped strengthen our collective ability to keep communities safe. His dedication to public safety and his support of fellow officers make him exceptionally deserving of this recognition. On behalf of Central Region, I congratulate him on receiving the Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Services.”

Beyond enforcement, Constable Coulter has shared his expertise at provincial and national conferences and supported schools and community groups through public education and outreach in English and French. He has provided guidance and training to police services in remote communities, helping strengthen their impaired driving enforcement capabilities and contributing to public safety.

MADD Canada also hosts police awards to recognize police officers who go above and beyond to remove impaired drivers from the roads, waterways and trails in Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Yukon.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

About the Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is committed to keeping Ontario's roads, waterways and trails safe through education, enforcement and community engagement. Through proactive traffic safety initiatives and partnerships with organizations such as MADD Canada, the OPP works to prevent impaired driving, reduce injuries and save lives.

For more information:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...