Cority Earns Three G2 Leader Badges Across Two Categories In Fall 2026 Grid® Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on verified customer reviews, the recognition spans Cority's environmental health and safety and occupational health and safety solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the intelligent EHS+ platform that helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations, announced today that it has been named a leader in three categories of G2's Fall 2026 Grid® Reports: Environmental Health and Safety (Enterprise), Occupational Health and Safety (Enterprise), and Occupational Health and Safety (Overall). G2 compiles its Grid® Reports each quarter using data from verified user reviews, scoring vendors on customer satisfaction and market presence to determine placement.

“Risk doesn't happen in silos, so you can't manage it in silos,” said Cority CEO Ryan Magee.“Years ago we did the hard work of unifying environmental, health, and safety onto one platform. Three leader badges across environmental and occupational health and safety - all of them from our customers' own reviews - tell us the work was worth it. When you can see everything together, you stop chasing risks one at a time and start preventing them.”

Large organizations manage environmental and occupational health risk across dozens of sites, regulatory regimes, and reporting requirements, often with different systems for each. Cority's Leader recognition in the Enterprise segments of both categories, and in Occupational Health and Safety overall, reflects its strength in supporting enterprises with that level of complexity. That strength is built on a team in which more than 40% of employees come from the industries Cority serves, and on a 99% implementation success rate. The same EHS+ expertise is behind Cortex AI, Cority's recently launched suite of intelligent agents, which gives customers a single, governed way to bring AI into safety and environmental workflows across more than 25 areas of operating risk.

With more than 40 years in EHS+, Cority is trusted by more than 1,500 companies in the most complex, hazardous industries to protect the health, safety, and sustainability of their people and operations. The platform processes more than 1 billion transactions a month with 99.99% uptime. Cority was also recently named a Leader in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant (GQ) for EHS Software, earning the highest score of all vendors in 15 categories.

What Customers Are Saying



“CorityOne is a fully integrated SaaS platform that spans the entire spectrum of Environmental, Health, Safety, Quality, and Analytics (EHSQ). It offers a single, unified experience that simplifies operations and reduces the complexity of managing multiple solutions.” - Anchal S.

“What I like best about CorityOne is its comprehensive and user-friendly platform for managing EHS and quality processes in one place. The system helps streamline workflows, improve visibility into data, and support compliance efforts efficiently. The combination of robust functionality and excellent customer support makes CorityOne a valuable solution for our organization.” - Ingrid C. “The low-code/no-code nature of CorityOne-especially when it comes to business rules and querying-has brought the greatest value to our operations. Because of this, we're able to pull complex reports and build user-friendly workflows more easily.” - Defense & Space user



To learn more about Cority and what its customers are saying, visit their G2 profile page.

About Cority

Cority is the intelligent EHS+ platform that helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations. By uniting people, data, and AI agents, Cority automates administrative and compliance work and provides real-time insights that keep operations running, costs contained, and workforces healthy and productive. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more on our homepage.

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