PRG Partners With Devsinc To Build The Digital Foundation For Scalable Growth With Microsoft Dynamics 365

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-phase transformation unifies sales, service, finance, and client experience on a single enterprise platform across PRG and its family of companies









DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians Revenue Group, Inc. (“PRG”), a healthcare revenue cycle management and practice services organization headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, has selected Devsinc as its implementation partner for a multi-phase enterprise platform program built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, including Business Central.

The program brings sales, service, finance, and client experience functions onto a unified Microsoft platform across PRG and its family of companies, with the first phase scheduled to go live later this year. It is designed to scale the operating model behind PRG's work as the organization continues to grow across its service lines.

“We invest in infrastructure ahead of growth. This program gives our teams one platform and our clients one experience, and we selected a partner we expect to work with for years, not quarters.”

- Mansoor Ahmed, Founder, President & CEO, Physicians Revenue Group, Inc.

“We evaluated partners on delivery discipline: documented architecture, senior engineering review on every release, and accountability that continues past go-live. That is the standard we hold internally, and it is the standard we will hold this partnership to.”

- Azan Khan, Global Head of Technology, Innovation & Security, Physicians Revenue Group, Inc.

“A multi-phase transformation is a commitment on both sides. PRG told us they were selecting a partner for years, not quarters, and we're staffing it that way, bringing together proven expertise across Dynamics 365, healthcare technology, and enterprise transformation. The senior people leading phase one are the same people PRG will continue working with through phase four, ensuring continuity, accountability, and deep institutional knowledge throughout the journey.”

- Usman Asif, Founder & CEO, Devsinc.

About Physicians Revenue Group

Physicians Revenue Group, Inc. and its family of commonly held companies provide revenue cycle management, value-based care and remote patient monitoring programs, managed back-office and practice support services, healthcare digital marketing, and cybersecurity services to healthcare organizations across the United States. To learn more, visit .

About Devsinc

Devsinc is a global technology partner helping enterprises across North America, the UAE, MENA, and APAC build, scale, and transform through enterprise technology, AI and data, advisory, product development, and digital transformation.

With 15+ years of experience, 3,000+ projects, 230+ active clients across 23 countries, and six global offices, Devsinc combines deep technical expertise with proven execution. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, its expertise across Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM, and Power Platform helps enterprises modernize operations, connect their technology ecosystem, and turn intelligent insights into measurable business value, enabling sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness. To learn more, visit devsinc.com.

Media contact: Zara Saeed |... | +92-3364211466 · prgmd.com

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