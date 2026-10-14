EARTHDAY Launches Food For Our Planettm As Global Earth Day Theme At World Food Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROME, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the World Food Forum convenes in Rome ahead of World Food Day, EARTHDAY.ORG today launched Food for Our PlanetTM, a multiyear global campaign focused on transforming the way food is produced, consumed and valued to build a healthier, sustainable and equitable global food system.

Today's global food systems are undermining public health and the environment. Diet-related chronic diseases have reached epidemic proportions, while harmful pesticides and chemicals, plastics and microplastics, and ultra-processed foods raise growing concerns about human health. Millions of people also lack access to healthy, affordable food. Meanwhile, food production is a major driver of climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, water pollution and soil degradation. Addressing these challenges requires fundamental changes to how we produce and consume food, including reducing our reliance on industrial animal agriculture and accelerating the shift toward healthier, more plant-based diets.

“We cannot continue to ignore the enormous toll our food system is taking on public health and the environment,” said Jillian Semaan, Global Director of Food and Environment at EARTHDAY.ORG.“From the harmful chemicals and plastics in our food to the devastating consequences of industrial animal agriculture, the way we produce and consume food must change. Food for Our Planet is about mobilizing people, engaging governments and businesses, and building partnerships to drive meaningful change toward a healthier, more transparent food system that puts people and the planet first.”

Food for Our PlanetTM will drive global action across three interconnected priorities: Healthy People, Healthy Soils and Healthy Futures.

Through Healthy People, EARTHDAY.ORG will drive action to:



Reduce harmful substances: Reduce the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals, plastics and microplastics in food by 30 percent by 2040.

Advance food transparency: Advocate for mandatory labeling of all ultra-processed foods.

Accelerate plant-based diets: Build a global consumer movement of 10 million people committed to eating more plant-based foods.

Transform school food systems: Work with schools and universities to expand access to plant-based options.

Invest in safer alternatives: Work with companies and governments to mobilize at least $20 billion in investments in alternatives to harmful chemicals. Educate and mobilize: Reach at least 100 million people with education about the health and environmental impacts of food production and consumption, and healthier, more sustainable alternatives.

Through Healthy Soils, EARTHDAY.ORG will advance efforts to:



Restore agricultural land: Transition 100 million acres of agricultural land to regenerative and other soil-restoring practices that improve soil health, increase carbon sequestration and restore surrounding ecosystems.

Reduce chemical dependence: Support farmers in reducing reliance on harmful pesticides, chemicals and synthetic fertilizers. Finance the transition: Engage governments, multilateral institutions, philanthropies and investors to mobilize financial support for healthier, more sustainable agricultural practices worldwide.

Through Healthy Futures, EARTHDAY.ORG will drive solutions to:



Reduce food and packaging waste: Partner with governments, corporations and innovators to advance solutions that reduce food waste and unnecessary packaging.

Advance safer agricultural innovations: Work with governments, researchers and investors to develop and scale alternatives to harmful synthetic pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers.

Strengthen transparency: Advocate for an end to deceptive food labeling and greater accountability across the food system. Empower the next generation: Engage young people in shaping the future of food through education, advocacy and action.

Leveraging EARTHDAY.ORG's global network of educators, students, farmers, Mayors, faith-based organizations and other partners, Food for Our PlanetTM will mobilize people worldwide to drive changes in food policies and practices, build demand for healthier alternatives and hold governments and corporations accountable for creating a healthier, more sustainable food system. The campaign will be a central focus of Earth Day 2027, mobilizing millions of people through events, educational initiatives and community actions worldwide to advance healthier, more sustainable food systems.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to broaden, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.

Contact

Jillian Semaan

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