Evernorth To Begin Deploying From 473 Million XRP Treasury With Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase And Bitgo



Announcement comes within one week of Evernorth's debut as a Nasdaq-listed company

Institutional strategies with partners to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 The partnerships mark the start of a phased approach to make the company's XRP treasury productive, led by newly appointed CIO Hugo Jeandesboz



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evernorth Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: XRPN), a digital asset treasury company building institutional access to the XRP economy at scale, today announced its inaugural institutional execution partners: Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo. Working with these partners, Evernorth will both accumulate and deploy from its 473 million XRP treasury into institutional strategies beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. The announcement also comes as Evernorth will ring the Nasdaq closing bell today to celebrate its debut as a public company, and it marks the start of the company's phased approach to put its XRP treasury to work rather than simply hold it.

"We're putting our treasury to work,” said Asheesh Birla, Founder and CEO of Evernorth.“We are beginning with some of the strongest institutional counterparties in the industry, and as the XRP Ledger's own credit markets come online, we intend to be there with capital on day one. That is how we grow XRP per share over time, and that is how we help the ecosystem grow with us."

This inaugural partner set was selected for the depth of their institutional infrastructure, their licensing and capitalization, and their experience serving public companies and asset managers. Together they give Evernorth a foundation for generating earnings on XRP with the requisite controls, reporting and counterparty standards that a Nasdaq-listed company requires.

Evernorth's strategy is designed to expand as the XRP Ledger's own financial infrastructure matures. The first phase draws on strategies that can be executed today through established institutional counterparties, with risk management and oversight by Evernorth's investment and risk team. As the XRP Ledger's native lending and on-chain credit capabilities are activated by validators and proven in production, Evernorth intends to phase in decentralized finance strategies on the ledger itself, allocating treasury capital directly to on-chain markets.

The deployment program is overseen by Hugo Jeandesboz, who was named Evernorth's Chief Investment Officer on September 28, 2026. Mr. Jeandesboz joined Evernorth from Coinbase Asset Management, where he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer and led the firm's Solutions investment strategies. He brings more than a decade of institutional trading and portfolio management experience across digital assets and fixed income markets, including roles at HSBC and Société Générale.

"The question for any treasury is not whether it can hold an asset, but whether it can manage one," said Mr. Jeandesboz. "That means a treasury strategy, a risk framework and counterparties you would be comfortable explaining to a public-company board. Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo meet that bar today. As the XRP Ledger matures, the same discipline will govern how and when we move on-chain."

Any and all partnership agreements remain subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and the receipt of any required regulatory and corporate approvals. Evernorth's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "XRPN" on October 8, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II.

About Evernorth

Evernorth Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: XRPN) is a publicly traded digital asset treasury company that provides investors with exposure to XRP through a regulated, liquid, and transparent structure. Evernorth holds one of the largest XRP treasuries of any public company and puts that XRP to work, pursuing strategies designed to grow XRP per share over time through institutional and DeFi yield strategies, ecosystem participation, and capital markets activities. To learn more, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about Evernorth's treasury strategy, XRP Ledger developments, market opportunities, and the expected contributions of its Chief Investment Officer. They are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including the volatility of XRP and other digital assets, changes in laws and regulations, Evernorth's ability to execute its strategies, and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in Evernorth's filings with the SEC. Evernorth undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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