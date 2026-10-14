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Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 28, 2026


Date: 2026-10-14 08:02:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCQX: JUSH ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-877-423-9813 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
Conference ID 13762422
Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until November 28, 2026 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations
Trent Woloveck
Co-Chief Strategy Director
614-271-4349
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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