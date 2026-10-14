Blue Gold Completes Beta Platform, Advances U.S. Gold-Based Financial Services Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company is progressing legal and regulatory review and evaluating U.S. banking, custody and settlement relationships to support commercialization

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL/BGLWW) ("Blue Gold" or the“Company”), a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet, today announced the completion of a beta version of its digital asset platform as it advances plans to establish a U.S.-focused financial services business built around physical gold.

“We see an opportunity to build financial infrastructure around gold rather than treating it solely as a commodity that is mined and sold,” said Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman of Blue Gold.“Our objective is to support new ways for customers to hold, transfer and use gold within the financial system.”

Technology Foundation for Gold-Based Financial Services

Over the past 12 months, Blue Gold has developed the platform to enable physical gold to be issued, held and transferred digitally, with digital units backed by allocated physical gold held in custody.

The platform is designed to link physical gold inventory with digital ownership records and support reconciliation between underlying gold reserves and digital units in circulation. Blue Gold believes this structure can make physical gold more accessible for ownership, transfer and settlement.

“Over the past year, we have built significant backend and global infrastructure to support the issuance, custody and transfer of gold in digital form,” said Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Gold.“With that foundation in place, we are now prepared to take the platform to the next level as we move toward commercialization.”

Path to Commercialization

Blue Gold is assessing the applicable U.S. legal and regulatory framework while evaluating potential custody and settlement relationships to determine how products and services may be offered, which functions the Company may perform directly or through regulated third parties, and the operating structure and sequencing of the planned product rollout. In parallel, the Company is working to select a U.S. banking partner to power the next generation of the platform.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL/BGLWW) is a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company's mission is to explore, develop and operate high-quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenized form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit .

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

...

