The MUHC Foundation Launches The Women's Health Circle To Accelerate Progress In Women's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new philanthropic movement is bringing together 500 women to advance research and care in women's health, building on strong early support and six transformative projects already underway

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The MUHC Foundation today launched its Women's Health Circle, an ambitious philanthropic movement bringing women together to help accelerate progress and close longstanding gaps in women's health research and care.

The Circle has a clear goal: unite 500 women around their philanthropy, leadership, networks and voices to advance research, improve care, and help bring promising ideas closer to patients.

“Women's health has historically been understudied and underfunded, and philanthropy has an important role to play in changing that,” said Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation.“Through the Women's Health Circle, we are bringing women together to accelerate research, strengthen care, and help turn promising ideas into meaningful progress for women.”

“It is an absolute honour to serve as President of the Women's Health Circle and to be part of a group of ambitious and generous women who are deeply committed to this cause,” said Isabelle Marcoux, President of the Women's Health Circle.“By bringing 500 women together around a shared purpose, we have an extraordinary opportunity to advance research, deepen our understanding of women's health, and ultimately improve treatments and care for women throughout their lives.”

Building on a strong foundation

The Women's Health Circle is building on the leadership and early commitment of the MUHC Foundation's Women's Health Council, chaired by Marie Michelle Pathy.

The Council brings together 15 women leaders who have helped shape the Foundation's approach to women's health from the beginning. Together, Council members have pledged $7 million to advance women's health at the MUHC and oversee an innovation fund dedicated to supporting promising research and care initiatives.

“What has inspired me most is seeing how many people want to be part of this change,” said Marie Michelle Pathy, Chair of the MUHC Foundation's Women's Health Council.“Women understand the gaps that exist in our health care system, and they want to play an active role in evaluating and funding concrete projects that can create meaningful change. Together, we are helping create a future where women's health receives the attention and investment it deserves.”

Members of the Women's Health Council are Marie Michelle Pathy, Chair; Nathalie Bélanger; Véronique Black; Karinne Bouchard; Tiffany Chamandy; Sandra Chartrand; Amanda Desmarais; Sandrine Devillard; Julie Godin; Paule Labelle; Isabelle Marcoux; Giselle Murphy Peacock; Kathleen Ngassam; Sharon Stern; and Julie Katerine Turcotte.

Six Transformative Projects in Women's Health

That early commitment is already translating into action.

Following a rigorous scientific evaluation process, six transformative research and care projects were selected for funding, addressing important gaps in women's health.

The projects span ovarian cancer, cardiovascular and brain health, endometriosis, menopause and more inclusive clinical research, with the potential to improve how women are diagnosed, treated, and cared for at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), the Research Institute of the MUHC (The Institute), and beyond.



Artificial intelligence, liquid biopsy, and ovarian cancer: A multi-modal approach to improving survival in women with ovarian cancer

2,000 women advancing knowledge on the menopause transition and heart health: a longitudinal study on heart health through the participants in the Courtois Cardiovascular Signature Program

Reverse engineering strokes: Understanding cardiovascular risk in women from menstruation through post-menopause

EndoCARES: Expanding access to care and advancing research at Quebec's leading complex endometriosis centre

Evaluating the effects of hormone therapy during the menopause transition on heart–brain health using cardiac MRI, retinal imaging, and cognitive testing A new network to include women in clinical research: Developing and implementing best practices for cardiometabolic clinical trials so that women are not only included, but also achieve the best possible cardiometabolic outcomes from clinical research



“The response from our research community has been outstanding,” said Dr. Rhian Touyz, Chief Scientific Officer of the Research Institute of the MUHC.“These projects address critical gaps in our understanding of women's health and have the potential to improve care for generations of women. This support allows our researchers to move important work forward and accelerate discoveries that can change the way we diagnose, treat and care for women.”

“At a pivotal moment for women's health, this initiative is helping position the MUHC at the forefront of change,” said Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC.“By bringing together philanthropy, research and patient care, we are driving innovation that is shaping a future where women receive the care and outcomes they deserve - here in Quebec and around the world.”

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec's top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow's breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity's most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications, Marketing & Engagement

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

