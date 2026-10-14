Gebbia Media Launches Pretty Money, A New Podcast, Breaking The Taboo Around Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored by Siebert Financial, the new series hosted by Ariela Weston launches October 14 with guests including Ritual founder Katerina Schneider, actress Tovah Feldshuh, Juliette Porter, Dana Cortez, and Academy Award winner Mark Boal

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebbia Media today announced the launch of Pretty Money, a new podcast that takes a candid and personal approach to money, financial independence, wealth building, and the emotions that shape how people think about their finances.

Produced by Gebbia Media and sponsored by Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), Pretty Money is hosted by entrepreneur and entertainment strategist Ariela Weston. The podcast is built around a simple idea: money affects nearly every part of life, yet it remains one of the hardest subjects to talk about openly.

Weston created Pretty Money after her own experience navigating financial independence as a single mother in her 30s. Despite growing up with access to education and opportunity, she realized that she had never been taught many of the practical lessons involved in managing and building wealth. Moreover, she states,“I loved working since I was a child at a local shoe store, but in the years to come I began to associate money as taboo to discuss. I even felt bad about the idea that I loved earning money. That always stuck with me: that hush-hush mentality surrounding a paycheck or a well-earned bonus at a job was something I would later carry into adulthood.”

Season one of Pretty Money launches with top-tier entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes, business leaders and financial professionals, ranging in age and cultural backgrounds.“The idea is about fostering a sense of confidence for viewers as they hear stories from those they admire and realize most people don't have it all figured out; raise your hand in class, ask that scary question when you're in a math class in high school, share what you're making at your job with supportive colleagues at work, be comfortable enough to stand in the power of educating yourself even if you're starting at square one...because most of us are.”

Pretty Money looks beyond budgets, spreadsheets, and financial tips to explore the real experiences behind earning, losing, managing, and thinking about money.

“Money is deeply personal, but too many people grow up feeling like they should already know all the answers,” says Ariela Weston, host of Pretty Money.“This show is about asking the questions people are often afraid to ask and hearing from people who have experienced success, setbacks, and everything in between. The goal is to humanize conversations about money through shared stories and experiences that inherently are the building blocks of community. If we all need money to survive, why aren't we able to talk about it more openly?”

That experience became the foundation for a podcast designed to make financial conversations about money more socially acceptable, bridge the gap between financial knowledge and understanding, and encourage open dialogue without judgment or intimidation.

Pretty Money Season One launches with guests spanning entertainment, business, media, sports, and finance. Featured conversations include Katerina Schneider, founder and CEO of Ritual; four-time Tony Award nominee and acclaimed actress Tovah Feldshuh; entrepreneur and MTV personality Juliette Porter; nationally syndicated Latina radio host Dana Cortez; and Academy Award-winning screenwriter and producer Mark Boal, supported by a wider lineup of founders, athletes, authors, news journalists, creators, and financial professionals.

“Pretty Money represents the kind of storytelling we want to build at Gebbia Media,” said Richie Gebbia, Co-CEO of Muriel Siebert & Co.“Financial literacy doesn't have to feel like a lecture. Culture, entertainment and personal stories can open the door to conversations people might otherwise avoid. With Siebert Financial supporting Pretty Money, we can bring those conversations to a broader audience.”

Siebert Financial's sponsorship reflects its focus on expanding access to financial literacy and creating new ways to engage audiences that have often felt disconnected from traditional financial education and content.

Rather than defining success through metrics and analytics, Pretty Money explores what financial success means to different people and how our blueprint, relationships, careers, and the pressure of internal expectations shape how we all relate to money.

The first season of Pretty Money launches on October 14, 2026, and is available on all the main podcast platforms.

About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is a media and entertainment company focused on promoting music artists and catalog acquisition, as well as producing film and TV content across story-driven, reality, and factual formats. Gebbia Media also has a sports division focused on NIL deals and serves as the in-house content agency for its holding company, Siebert Financial, and its subsidiaries.

Media Contact:

Christina Scolaro

...