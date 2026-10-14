Thermoworks Gravitastm Precision Kitchen Scale Now In Stock And Shipping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stronger-than-anticipated preorder demand, ThermoWorks has fulfilled its preorder backlog and is now shipping its first precision kitchen scale directly from inventory.

American Fork, Utah, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoWorks, the leader in precision temperature measurement, announces that its GravitasTM Precision Kitchen Scale is now in stock and shipping from inventory, bringing the company's renowned commitment to accuracy, innovation, and reliability to a new essential kitchen tool.

Known for developing industry-leading temperature instruments trusted by professional chefs, pitmasters, and home cooks, ThermoWorks has applied that same engineering philosophy to its first kitchen scale. Gravitas is designed for those who understand that precision matters just as much when measuring ingredients as it does when measuring temperature.



Media Review Samples Available

ThermoWorks is inviting food editors, product reviewers, culinary journalists, baking publications, and digital creators to experience Gravitas firsthand. Qualified media and content partners interested in testing or featuring Gravitas may request a review sample using the media request form below.



Precision You Can Measure. Innovation You Can See.

Gravitas delivers accuracy of ±0.7 grams or better, with measurement resolution down to 0.1 gram and 0.001 ounce. Every scale includes a NIST-traceable calibration certificate, providing verified accuracy for everything from delicate pastry and bread baking to coffee preparation, recipe development, and portion control.

What truly sets Gravitas apart is its completely wireless, removable display. Unlike conventional kitchen scales with fixed or tethered displays, Gravitas allows cooks to position the screen away from the weighing platform, keeping measurements visible even when working with oversized mixing bowls, sheet pans, or large containers.

The backlit display features integrated magnets and automatic 180-degree rotation for easy reading from different positions.

Additional features include:



Precision measurement: Accuracy of ±0.7 g or better, with 0.1 g and 0.001 oz measurement increments.

Fully wireless display: Removable, backlit, and magnetic for flexible placement throughout the kitchen.

20-minute measurement memory: Retains the last reading during a 15-minute standby period following five minutes of inactivity.

Built for demanding kitchens: IP66-rated construction and a removable stainless steel weighing platform for easy cleaning.

11-pound capacity: Handles ingredients and recipe quantities up to 5 kilograms. Extended battery life: Designed for hundreds of hours of operation.



Already Recognized by Serious Eats

In its comprehensive review of kitchen scales, Serious Eats named Gravitas a "Splurge-Worthy Kitchen Scale With a Wireless Display," highlighting its accuracy, thoughtful functionality, and distinctive design.

Following independent testing, the publication reported:

"The Gravitas was never off by more than a gram during my tests"

The review also highlighted the advantage of Gravitas's completely wireless display and its greater measurement resolution, recognizing ThermoWorks' ability to bring its dedication to precision temperature tools into the kitchen scale category.

Read the full Serious Eats review:

Now Available for Immediate Shipment

Gravitas is available for $119 on ThermoWorks.com. With inventory now available, customers can purchase Gravitas without waiting for a future production run.

About ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks is a leader in precision temperature measurement, developing professional-grade instruments trusted by chefs, culinary professionals, barbecue enthusiasts, and home cooks. Known for its commitment to accuracy, speed, durability, and thoughtful engineering, ThermoWorks creates tools that help people cook with greater confidence and consistency.



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Gravitas Precision Kitchen Scale Gravitas Precision Kitchen Scale

CONTACT: Megan Benson ThermoWorks 8015985365...