Trump Denies US Halted Intel Sharing With Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both want the war to end but have no idea how to get there.
Pressed by reporters on why he believes Putin wants peace more than Zelenskyy, Trump pointed to his track record. “That’s what I’ve done my whole life is deals. I think Putin wants it, probably.”
“They both want it to end, and they don’t know how to get to that point. There’s a lot of hatred there between the two of them,” he said before leaving for a campaign trip to Alaska.
“We’re going to get ‘em there,” he said.
Trump also rejected suggestions that Washington had cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv. “No, we haven’t. We help them, but we’re really helping them get to a final answer,” he said.
“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” he added.
A reporter then raised Russia’s Monday strikes on energy sites in Ukraine. Trump responded, “Well, Ukraine hit many sites the day before.”
Asked whether Moscow had violated the energy ceasefire with Kyiv, he said, “I’ll let you know about that later.”
“But they’re hitting each other. But it’ll all come to an end,” he said.
Trump further argued that the move to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports is a deal for the whole world, not just the US. He said diesel is “not being released to us. That’s a diesel deal that’s going to be released into the world for the world market because the world market suffered with high prices.”
Pressed by reporters on why he believes Putin wants peace more than Zelenskyy, Trump pointed to his track record. “That’s what I’ve done my whole life is deals. I think Putin wants it, probably.”
“They both want it to end, and they don’t know how to get to that point. There’s a lot of hatred there between the two of them,” he said before leaving for a campaign trip to Alaska.
“We’re going to get ‘em there,” he said.
Trump also rejected suggestions that Washington had cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv. “No, we haven’t. We help them, but we’re really helping them get to a final answer,” he said.
“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” he added.
A reporter then raised Russia’s Monday strikes on energy sites in Ukraine. Trump responded, “Well, Ukraine hit many sites the day before.”
Asked whether Moscow had violated the energy ceasefire with Kyiv, he said, “I’ll let you know about that later.”
“But they’re hitting each other. But it’ll all come to an end,” he said.
Trump further argued that the move to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports is a deal for the whole world, not just the US. He said diesel is “not being released to us. That’s a diesel deal that’s going to be released into the world for the world market because the world market suffered with high prices.”
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