Bones Is Back® Receives U.S. Design Patent Approval For Its Unique Skeleton Toy

Book & Toy Set

Three Hearts

Glow in the dark

The USPTO approves the Bones Is Back® toy design: a one-of-a-kind Halloween skeleton where every detail, from the size (10.31") to the glow, has meaning.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bones Is Back, the award-winning interactive book and toy set redefining Halloween family traditions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved its U.S. design patent application for issuance. The approval covers the design of Bones, the glow-in-the-dark, fully poseable skeleton, whose distinctive design brings Halloween into nearly every detail-from the 10.31-inch height and glow-in-the-dark material to the 14 snap-fit joints and three hearts.Rather than simply looking like any other skeleton, Bones was designed from the ground up to embody Halloween through materials used, form and functions. The USPTO approval represents an important validation of the distinctive, original look of that toy design and marks an important intellectual property milestone for the family-owned company.FROM FAMILY IDEA TO PROTECTED DESIGNBones was born from Marc's daughters' love for Halloween and their wish for a fun, kid-friendly, one-of-a-kind Halloween character of their own-one they could also play with, pose, and pull pranks with. That wish became a family tradition, then an award-winning children's book in 2024, then a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2025 to create the toy, and now a protected original design.“Seeing an idea that started at home become a real product, and now a U.S. design patent, is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Marc Fetscherin, author and creator of Bones Is Back.“Because Bones wasn't just made for kids-the character was inspired by kids (my daugthers)! Bones is very different from any other skeleton out there, and the patent will protect Bones' design from copies. Every detail-from the size and glow to the hearts, expressive face, glove-like hands, and shoe-like feet-was intentionally designed to make Bones unmistakably unique, fun, and educational. It also gives our retail and distribution partners confidence that they are working with a unique, defensible product and brand.”EVERY DETAIL HAS MEANINGEvery element of Bones' design was created with intention, making Halloween part of the product itself rather than simply a theme added around it.First, the Three Hearts: One on the chest, a visual reminder that kindness is at the heart of Bones' story; an upside-down heart hidden in the nose-a playful detail that takes imagination to discover, symbolizing the creativity of Marc's daughters that brought Bones to life; and a third heart that appears when the hands come together, a symbol of touch, play, and connection. Together, the three hearts are also a tribute to the three people behind Bones' creation: Marc and his two daughters.Second, Bones Stands 10.31 Inches Tall: This height is no coincidence-it is symbolic and represents October 31 (10/31), making Halloween literally part of the design. The size is also very practical: Bones is similar in size to many popular dolls and holiday figures, so kids can dress Bones in costumes, toys, and accessories they already own. This allows for endless fun, play and creativity.Third, Glow-in-the-Dark: Born from Halloween magic, Bones glows from within. Even the material was selected to become part of Bones' Halloween identity. When the lights go out, the magic continues. The glow keeps bedtime play magical. And the gentle glow makes Bones feel friendly, not scary, for little Halloween fans.Fourth, Built to Come Apart-and Come Back Together: Bones' unique engineering is one of the toy's most distinctive features. The 14 movable joints are designed to snap apart and back together, turning the skeleton itself into part of the play experience. Children can pose, take apart, rebuild, and dress Bones, and invent entirely new adventures.Finally, Human-Like Features: Bones was intentionally designed to look more like a friendly character than a traditional skeleton-fittingly, the patent application describes Bones as a“Human-Like Skeleton.” Bones' large, expressive eyes, distinctive eyebrows, and smiling face give the character a warm, playful personality. The glove-like hands and shoe-like feet set Bones apart from any other skeleton, making Bones instantly recognizable as a friendly Halloween companion, not a scary skeleton.A UNIQUE, HIGH-QUALITY PRODUCTBones Is Backpairs a beautifully illustrated, 30-page hardcover storybook with this one-of-a-kind skeleton toy, creating an interactive Halloween experience. Built around the message“Less candy, more connection,” Bones transforms Halloween into a month-long celebration of kindness, creativity, laughter, and family moments-with children leading the fun. The USPTO's rigorous examination and approval of its U.S. design patent application further reinforce the originality and distinctiveness of Bones' design, marking a significant milestone for this emerging Halloween tradition.AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONThe patent approval adds to a growing list of honors, including:Creative Child Magazine – 2025 Book of the YearMom's Choice Awards– Gold Award Recipient in 2025National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) – 2026 Winner, Kindness & InclusionPAL Award (Play Advances Learning) – 2026Halloween & Costume Association – Finalist, Most Innovative Product 2025AVAILABILITYBones Is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween is available in the United States at selected toy stores, on Amazon, TikTok, and Walmart, and in Canada through Vivere Ltd. and select retailers. Quantities are limited by season.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Marc Fetscherin is an award-winning author and devoted father to his two daughters, Margaux and Mirielle. Inspired by a tradition he created with them, Marc brought Bones to life to help families create joyful, meaningful memories in October and beyond.

Marc Fetscherin

Bones & Friends

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Bones Is Back® Receives U.S. Design Patent Approval for Its Unique Skeleton Toy News Provided By Bones & Friends October 14, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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