Tyson & Mendes Welcomes Robert S. Nobel As Partner In Its New York Office

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Experienced coverage partner joins Tyson & Mendes' growing New York office, marking their second expansion this week

- Robert S. Nobel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the addition of Robert S. Nobel as a Partner in its New York office. With more than 30 years of experience representing insurance companies and other clients in complex insurance coverage and litigation matters, Nobel's practice focuses on insurance coverage, construction litigation, professional liability, general liability, additional-insured and contractual indemnity issues, and complex liability matters involving primary, excess, umbrella and other insurance policies, including Bermuda Form policies.

Nobel has prosecuted and defended coverage actions in both state and federal courts throughout the country and regularly counsels insurers, claims professionals and risk managers on coverage issues arising from significant claims and litigation. His wealth of experience representing both insurers and insureds, paired with his extensive coverage background, allows him to uniquely evaluate cases and develop practical strategies designed to achieve just results for clients.

“Rob brings decades of coverage and litigation experience to our New York office, and his expertise in such a nuanced and critical area of law is a tremendous asset to our team and clients,” said New York Branch Office Managing Partner Patrick Healey. Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson Jr. echoed:“Rob's deep expertise and leadership will be invaluable in our mission to stop Nuclear Verdicts®, and to protect our clients in complex coverage disputes.”

Nobel has achieved significant results for his clients in a wide range of insurance coverage disputes including Maxum Indemnity Co. v. A One Testing Labs., Inc., George Campbell Painting v. National Union Fire Insurance Co., and West 64th Street, LLC v. Axis U.S. Insurance Co. Nobel has also successfully obtained dismissals and summary judgment in insurance coverage and construction-related litigation, including matters involving Labor Law claims, additional-insured status, and insurers' obligations to defend and indemnify.

“I am excited to join a firm known for its strategic and groundbreaking approach to litigation,” said Nobel.“I look forward to joining such a dynamic group of attorneys to continue leveraging The ApexSM and protecting our clients.”

The ApexSM is the firm's trial-tested, data-backed blueprint for the defense to stop Nuclear Verdicts®, first unveiled in the bestselling book Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, the sequel to Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All.

Nobel is admitted to practice in New York, as well as before the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He has served as a Director of the USLAW Network's Board of Directors and as Chair of both its Construction Law Practice Group and Insurance Services and Risk Management Group. He is a frequent lecturer and author on insurance coverage and litigation issues.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 29 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit .

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Plat4orm PR

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Tyson & Mendes Welcomes Robert S. Nobel as Partner in its New York Office News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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