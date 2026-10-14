Bigeye Adds Policy Engine To Agent Trust Hub, With Runtime Enforcement Across AI Gateways

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As agents outpace human oversight, enterprises can define AI policy once and enforce it via partners Kong, TrueFoundry, OpenLLM, Bifrost, and Gravitee.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN FRANCISCO, Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Bigeye, the AI Trust Platform for the enterprise, today launched Policy Engine in Agent Trust Hub, so enterprises can control what their AI agents are allowed to do at runtime. It also introduces an integration framework that lets AI gateway providers bring Bigeye's data context into their own policy decisions. Kong, TrueFoundry, OpenLLM, Bifrost (by Maxim AI) Solo, and Gravitee are the inaugural partners.According to EY's September 2026 survey, 85% of organizations using agentic AI say those systems already act without real-time human oversight, and 36% have had a materially negative AI incident. Most have a formal AI governance policy; few can enforce it at machine speed. From seeing agent activity to governing itAgent Trust Hub gives teams a registry of their agents and maps each one to the data it touches, with quality, classification, lineage, and governance context. Policy Engine turns that context into a decision each time an agent acts. Identity checks confirm that an agent may call a tool. Policy Engine adds whether the dataset behind that tool failed a freshness check an hour ago or holds fields never approved for AI use.For every agent action, Policy Engine weighs identity, purpose, the requested action, and the current state of the data, then allows, denies, restricts, or escalates it."Agent Trust Hub showed teams what their agents do and whether the data behind them is trustworthy," says Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye. "Policy Engine makes it a guardian for every agent action, enforced at runtime through the gateways our customers already run."Data intelligence at the gateway layerAI gateways resolve each agent request to a specific tool, dataset, or field. Policy Engine brings the current state of that data into the gateway's decision, the gateway enforces the result, and every decision is recorded in one audit trail. The integration framework defines how a gateway connects to Policy Engine, so additional providers can integrate the same way the inaugural partners have. That gives enterprises an independent guardian layer for their agents, one that works across gateways and environments.We built agentgateway from first principles because agents aren't APIs, and that starts with treating agent identity as a first-class citizen. The data an agent touches deserves the same treatment. Bigeye brings the state of that data, such as whether it's fresh, certified, or sensitive, into the policy decisions agentgateway enforces, through an open, vendor-neutral integration the community can build on,” says Adam Sayah, Agentgateway Product Lead at Solo."Picture an agent that gives a customer the wrong account balance. The gateway log shows which tool it called, and for most teams that's where the trail ends. With Bigeye's lineage in the loop, they can see which dataset produced the number and what state it was in, and go straight to the source," says Nikunj Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO at TrueFoundry."Federated governance only works when policy is defined in one place and applied everywhere else. Bigeye Policy Engine gives central teams a single place to define those policies, along with the data context each decision depends on, while Gravitee applies them locally across every team and region our customers run," says Linus Hakansson, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Gravitee.AvailabilityPolicy Engine and gateway integrations are available now for Agent Trust Hub customers. Teams can see Policy Engine evaluate a live request at . AI gateway providers interested in the integration framework can contact us at...About BigeyeBigeye is the AI Trust Platform for the enterprise. It traces the data AI agents actually touch and connects it with critical context, including classification, lineage, quality, and ownership - so companies can understand whether their AI is operating on trusted, appropriately governed data. Building on deep expertise mapping and monitoring data across the enterprise, Bigeye gives organizations visibility into what each agent accesses and automatically enforces policy to keep agents within approved data boundaries.Bigeye works across the broadest range of modern and legacy systems and serves some of the world's largest enterprises, including USAA, Zoom, Hertz, and Cisco. Every day, it monitors 3 million customer datasets, maps 100 million lineage connections, and scans 3 trillion rows of data.

Patricia Miron

Bigeye

+1 786-459-3731

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

October Product Demo: Policy Engine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bigeye Adds Policy Engine to Agent Trust Hub, With Runtime Enforcement Across AI Gateways News Provided By Bigeye October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.