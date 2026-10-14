Tempo® Introduces The EML150 Professional-Grade Electronic Marker Locator

EML150 Electronic Marker Locator from Tempo

EML150 Electronic Marker Locator with marker ball

Tempo

New connected locating solution helps utility professionals locate, map, and document buried electronic markers in the field.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo, a trusted leader in rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for communications and utility professionals, today announced the EML150 Professional-Grade Electronic Marker Locator, a new solution designed to help technicians locate buried utility markers and create organized digital records directly from the field.The EML150 combines advanced electronic marker locating capabilities with Tempo's Locator Link Mobile App, creating a connected workflow for locating, identifying, mapping, and documenting buried utility markers.Supporting nine industry-standard electronic marker frequencies, the EML150 allows technicians to search for an individual marker frequency or use Scan Mode to search for all enabled marker frequencies simultaneously. When a marker is detected, the EML150 automatically identifies the marker type, helping reduce guesswork and streamline locating in areas where multiple utility marker types may be present.Beyond locating, the EML150 helps technicians capture useful field information. Using the Pin feature, technicians can capture GPS coordinates for a located marker and create a digital record directly from the locator. Records are stored on the EML150 and can be wirelessly synced with the Locator Link Mobile App. Within the app, users can organize marker records, add photos and field notes, review marker locations and information, and maintain documentation of completed locates. For applications requiring greater positional accuracy, Locator Link can connect with compatible external GNSS receivers. Location data can also be exported for use with GIS and asset-management systems.Designed for utility contractors, utility technicians, maintenance crews, telecommunications professionals, municipalities, and infrastructure teams, the EML150 features a color LCD and rugged construction.A replaceable rechargeable battery and USB-C charging help keep the locator ready for everyday fieldwork, while software updates can be delivered through the Locator Link Mobile App.Key EML150 features include:.Nine industry-standard electronic marker frequencies.Individual marker-frequency locating.Scan Mode simultaneously searches and identifies all enabled marker types.GPS coordinate capture using the Pin feature.Compatibility with external GNSS receivers for high-accuracy location data.Digital record storage on the EML150.Wireless synchronization with the Locator Link Mobile App.Photo and field-note documentation.GIS and asset-management data export.Color LCD.Replaceable rechargeable battery.USB-C charging.Software updates through the Locator Link Mobile AppWith the EML150 and Locator Link Mobile App, Tempo gives field professionals one connected workflow for finding buried electronic markers and documenting exactly where they were found.For more information about the EML150 Electronic Marker Locator, visit eml150-electronic-marker-locator.

Ashley Skitt

Tempo Communications

+1 619-252-5687

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Introducing the EML150 Electronic Marker Locator

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Tempo® Introduces the EML150 Professional-Grade Electronic Marker Locator News Provided By Tempo Communications October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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