Nevada Guardian Services Highlights The Work Of Probate Administration After A Death

Nevada Guardian Services, a licensed private professional guardianship agency in Las Vegas, has entered its 19th year serving vulnerable adults, families, and Nevada courts.

National Estate Planning Awareness Week highlights property, obligations, tax coordination and asset administration after a death.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Estate Planning Awareness Week, October 19–25, is a reminder that estate planning involves more than preparing documents during one's lifetime. After someone dies, an estate may require probate administration to address property, obligations and the transfer of assets.The State of Nevada Self-Help Center defines probate as the legal process that occurs after a person dies to pay lawful creditors and transfer assets to rightful beneficiaries. Depending on the estate, the process can include proving the validity of a will, identifying property, determining its value, transferring property and paying debts. The Self-Help Center notes that probate is not necessary in every situation and recommends consulting an attorney when questions arise.Nevada Guardian Services offers probate administration as part of its fiduciary-services work. Its website states that probate administration may include securing property and personal effects, collaborating with attorneys, courts and beneficiaries, paying valid debts and ongoing obligations, managing or liquidating assets when necessary, and distributing property in accordance with legal directives.Tax-filing responsibilities can also arise during estate administration. Nevada Guardian Services can facilitate coordination with qualified tax-accounting professionals by organizing information in its records for applicable tax filings, including any final individual income-tax return that may be required after a client's death. Nevada Guardian Services does not prepare tax returns or provide tax or accounting advice.A common source of confusion is the distinction between a power of attorney and probate administration. Under Nevada law, a power of attorney terminates when the principal dies. The work that follows is governed by the applicable probate process, estate documents and legal directives; it is not a continuation of authority under a power of attorney.National Estate Planning Awareness Week occurs during the third full week of October and is intended to improve public understanding of estate planning. Nevada Guardian Services encourages families and the professionals who support them to recognize the practical work that may follow a death and to seek appropriate legal and fiduciary guidance for the circumstances at hand.Information about Nevada Guardian Services' probate administration support is available at .About Nevada Guardian ServicesNevada Guardian Services provides guardianship, advocacy, Power of Attorney support, probate administration, trust administration and fiduciary services in Nevada. The agency's website states that it has served Nevada since 2007 and operates under Nevada License No. PPR11003.

Susan Hoy, President/CEO

Nevada Guardian Services

+1 702-629-2017

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Nevada Guardian Services Highlights the Work of Probate Administration After a Death News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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