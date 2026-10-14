Synmax Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

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Eric Anderson, CEO and Founder of SynMax, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2026 Builders and Innovators Summit

- Eric Anderson, CEO and Founder of SynMaxHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing SynMax CEO and Founder Eric Anderson as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2026 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.Goldman Sachs selected Anderson from among entrepreneurs across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Anderson founded SynMax in 2021 to give decision-makers ground truth about what is happening in the physical world. Under his leadership, SynMax has grown into a technology-first intelligence company with offices in Houston, London and Washington, D.C., serving defense, intelligence and commercial customers across maritime, energy and infrastructure. The company ingests more than 40 million square kilometers of satellite imagery daily and fuses it with other data sources, expert-built models and an agentic platform to deliver answers in minutes rather than months.“Every company we serve makes high-stakes decisions on information that is late, incomplete or easy to fake. We started SynMax to close that gap with evidence they can see for themselves,” said Eric Anderson, CEO and Founder of SynMax.“I'm grateful to Goldman Sachs for this recognition, and it belongs to the company and team that built SynMax and to the customers who trusted us early.”“We are pleased to recognize Eric Anderson as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2026,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.“As AI reshapes the global landscape, the leaders at SynMax are proving that agility and vision can be the ultimate competitive advantages. They are not simply building a great enterprise; they are redefining what is possible in their industry.”In its 15th year, Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to successfully lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.About SynMaxSynMax is a technology-first intelligence company that delivers ground truth for every decision. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in London and Washington, D.C., SynMax fuses multi-source data, models built by domain experts and an agentic platform so organizations can see what is real and act before the window closes. Its products include Theia for maritime domain awareness, Hyperion for energy market intelligence, BasinIQ for upstream oil and gas, and Vulcan for power infrastructure. Learn more at .About Goldman SachsGoldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.Press related questions about SynMax, please contact....Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Michael Bruen at....

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SynMax Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship News Provided By SynMax October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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