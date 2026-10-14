LCR Capital Partners Announces First Conditional Green Card Approval For All Points North EB-5 Investor

LCR is pleased to announce that the first investor in its APN EB-5 project received I-485 approval, granting conditional permanent residency in the US.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce that the first investor in its All Points North (APN) Lodge EB-5 project has received approval for their I-485 application, granting the investor conditional permanent residency in the United States.The investor filed for the APN project in September 2024 and received I-526E petition approval in May 2025, approximately eight months later. In March 2026, the investor's I-485 application was approved, completing the journey from initial EB-5 filing to conditional permanent residency in approximately 18 months.“This is the moment our clients are ultimately working toward when they begin their EB-5 journey, and we are incredibly happy to celebrate this milestone with the first APN investor,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.“In approximately 18 months, this client went from filing their petition to receiving their conditional green card. Behind every approval is a family making important plans for their future in the United States, and being able to help our clients reach that goal is what makes these milestones so meaningful to our team.”All Points North Lodge is a rural EB-5 project supporting the expansion of APN's flagship behavioral health and addiction treatment facility near Vail in Edwards, Colorado. The development will add a new 84-bed facility with medical, clinical, and operational spaces adjacent to APN's existing 77-bed residential treatment center, which has been operating at full capacity.Because APN is a rural EB-5 project, its investors benefit from priority processing and access to the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for investments in rural areas. The project has received I-956F approval from USCIS, and multiple investors have already received I-526E approvals. Main building construction began in September 2025 and is expected to be completed in November 2028.Suresh Rajan, founder and executive chairman of LCR Capital Partners, added:“This first conditional green card is an important validation of the opportunity we saw in APN from the beginning. The project combines the immigration advantages of a rural EB-5 investment with an established business addressing a significant need for behavioral health and addiction treatment in the US. Seeing an investor progress from initial filing to conditional permanent residency in just 18 months demonstrates the value that a well-structured rural project can offer families.”LCR serves as a co-manager of the APN EB-5 fund, working alongside the project team to protect investor interests, preserve capital, and help investors meet the requirements of the EB-5 program. The $124.5 million project is expected to create approximately 15 jobs per EB-5 investor, exceeding the program's requirement of 10 jobs per investor.With this first conditional green card approval for an APN investor, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leadership position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance, and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government's EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

Ana Elisa Bezerra

LCR Capital Partners

+1 203-883-1940

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LCR Capital Partners Announces First Conditional Green Card Approval for All Points North EB-5 Investor News Provided By LCR Capital October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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