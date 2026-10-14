Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Facilitates Sale Of Former Bay Car Wash Property In Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of the formerly operational Bay Car Wash property located at 952 S. Commercial Street in Aransas Pass, Texas. The transaction was facilitated by David Heitzman, who exclusively represented the seller, CCC Real Estate Holding Co., LLC, in the disposition of the asset to DAGER Properties, LLC. Buyer representation was provided by Elizabeth Cuellar of Home Team of America.The transaction, which closed September 25, marks the successful repositioning of a highly visible commercial property that presented both opportunity and complexity.Situated on approximately 0.64 acres at a signalized corner location along South Commercial Street, the property includes a 3,496 SF, seven-bay car wash facility consisting of one automatic wash bay and six self-serve bays. Located along one of Aransas Pass' primary commercial corridors, the site benefits from strong local visibility and proximity to the public boat ramp.Originally developed as a car wash operation with an established presence in the market, the property had ceased operations prior to listing and was ultimately returned to the lender. With limited operational history available and no financial statements transferred with the asset, the assignment required a value-driven approach focused on real estate fundamentals, site potential and market positioning rather than historical business performance.Despite those challenges, the property attracted buyer interest quickly after being brought to market in spring 2026, with a contract executed within approximately four months of listing.Adding further complexity, the vacant property experienced repeated vandalism and theft incidents during the marketing period, including a significant event in April that resulted in estimated damages exceeding $30,000. Damage impacted multiple areas of the property, including vacuum equipment, vending infrastructure, site improvements and portions of the wash facility itself. The property ultimately sold in its current condition, reflecting both the realities of the market and the buyer's vision for future revitalization.Throughout that period, support from the local community played an important role.Cravey Real Estate Services extends its appreciation to Chief David Perkins and the Aransas Pass Police Department, whose responsiveness and proactive efforts helped protect the property during an unusually difficult marketing period. Increased patrol activity, coordinated communication and deployment of a visible camera trailer helped deter further incidents and demonstrated a meaningful commitment to supporting local investment and business activity.“Transactions like this remind you that commercial real estate is rarely just about the buildings,” said David Heitzman, Commercial Advisor at Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.“Success comes from understanding the market, staying engaged through unexpected challenges and helping buyers recognize value where others may only see obstacles. Aransas Pass continues to attract investment because of its coastal location, established customer base and long-term growth fundamentals. We're excited to see this property transition to new ownership and look forward to seeing what comes next for the site.”Heitzman, who specializes in the Rockport, Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Port Aransas and Padre Island markets, worked closely with all parties to maintain transaction momentum despite operational uncertainty, property condition concerns and evolving expectations throughout the process.The buyer intends to reactivate the property as a car wash operation, bringing the site back into productive use and restoring a long-standing service offering to the Aransas Pass community.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email:...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

Matthew Cravey

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

+13615040038 ext.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

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Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Facilitates Sale of Former Bay Car Wash Property in Aransas Pass News Provided By Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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