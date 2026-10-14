National Safety Council Award-Winning Flagman Program Brings 'Move Over' Message To Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga

A nationally recognized traffic safety program will bring its lifesaving message to Chattanooga as Flagman Inc. joins the 14th annual Tennessee Tow Show.

- Flagman Founder and CEO Cindy IodiceCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A nationally recognized traffic safety program dedicated to protecting emergency responders and roadside workers will bring its lifesaving message to Chattanooga as Flagman Inc. joins the 14th annual Tennessee Tow Show, October 16–17, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.Recently honored with the 2026 Green Cross for Safety Advocacy Award from the National Safety Council, Flagman is gaining momentum nationwide through its educational campaign focused on the dangers faced by emergency responders, tow operators and other professionals working along America's roadways.Show attendees will have an opportunity to see the program in action during live Flagman demonstrations throughout the event, including a special presentation Friday evening, October 16, during the Tennessee Tow Show's free Street Party.Flagman Demonstration ScheduleFriday, October 16: throughout the show hours (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and 6:30 p.m. during the Tennessee Tow Show Street PartySaturday, October 17: throughout the show hours (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)All demonstrations will take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center, 1150 Carter Street.Flagman travels the country educating students about the nation's Slow Down, Move Over laws and the dangers of distracted driving. Through interactive school assemblies and partnerships with local police, fire, EMS, highway workers and tow operators, the program helps young people understand why these laws exist, whom they protect and how individual choices can make roadways safer. Students also learn how passengers can encourage safer driving decisions within their families and communities.“Because emergency responders are the unsung heroes of our nation's roadways, educating youth early on about such laws and emergency responder roadside risks is our mission,” said Flagman Founder and CEO Cindy Iodice.The organization's mission grew out of personal tragedy. In 2020, Iodice's son, Corey Iodice, was killed when a speeding driver failed to slow down and move over while he was assisting a stranded motorist. Channeling her grief into action, Cindy developed the Flagman campaign to help prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss.Since its launch, Flagman has delivered more than 140 assemblies at 80 schools, reaching more than 40,000 students across multiple states, including Connecticut, Hawaii and California. With funding from Honda America, the organization is expanding its educational outreach into Ohio and Alabama this month.In addition to its recent National Safety Council recognition, Flagman has been named a AAA Traffic Safety Hero by AAA Northeast and received the Peter K. O'Rourke Special Achievement Award from the Governors Highway Safety Association.Local media are invited to attend the demonstrations and meet with Flagman representatives to learn more about the program, its origins and its growing national reach. The Friday evening demonstration during the free Street Party offers a particularly timely opportunity to see the campaign in action and explore the importance of slowing down and moving over for roadside responders.For more information about Flagman, visit FlagmanSafetyFor Tennessee Tow Show information, visit TennesseeTowShowAbout Flagman Inc.Flagman Inc. is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of emergency responders through public education about the nation's Slow Down, Move Over laws. Through organizational partnerships, multistate public service awareness campaigns and K–12 educational outreach, Flagman works to build safer roadways and protect those who serve along them.Flagman Inc.P.O. Box 11907Honolulu, HI 96828Website:

Fran Mayko

Flagman Inc.

+1 203-218-2729

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National Safety Council Award-Winning Flagman Program Brings 'Move Over' Message to Tennessee Tow Show in Chattanooga News Provided By Tow Times magazine October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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