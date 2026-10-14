Business Reporter: The Operating Model Is Key To AI-Enabled GRC Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Why you should leverage AI for analysis and insight and a GRC platform for structured, version-controlled governance and auditability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Craig Unger, Founder and CEO of Hyperproof explains why AI can only accelerate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes when built on top of an operating model that combines it with a structured GRC platform, human oversight and clear accountability. AI is transforming governance, risk and compliance by rapidly analysing large volumes of information, identifying patterns, summarising regulations and policies and helping teams map requirements to controls.AI is most powerful alongside a structured, version-controlled source of truth. Organisations get the best results by pairing AI-driven insight with a dedicated GRC platform that maintains controlled versions of policies and controls, manages regulatory and control mappings, and keeps an auditable trail of decisions, reviews and changes. This combination gives teams the speed of AI with the consistency and defensibility that auditors and regulators expect.Human expertise remains central to the model. AI can surface insights and recommend next steps, while people review outputs, apply context, challenge assumptions and take ownership of decisions. With people accountable, AI helps them make faster, better-informed governance decisions. The operating model is therefore critical. AI-enabled governance should not be kept in a technology silo, disconnected from risk, compliance, legal and business teams. Instead, organisations need clear ownership and review processes that integrate AI into established governance structures.To learn more about how AI, humans and systems can work together more effectively in GRC, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About HyperproofHyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that helps IT, security, and compliance teams manage risk, streamline compliance operations, and build trust with customers and partners. The Hyperproof platform enables organizations to manage controls at scale, automate evidence collection, orchestrate risk workflows, and centralize third-party risk management in one unified system. With Hyperproof, teams can scale compliance across the business, connect controls to risks, automate security questionnaires, and maintain continuous visibility across their security and vendor ecosystems. Leading organizations such as Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof to modernize governance and compliance operations. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit hyperproof.

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Business Reporter: The operating model is key to AI-enabled GRC success News Provided By Business Reporter October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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