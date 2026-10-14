The Joyful Gala 2026 An Evening Of Champions For Children

Actress and Gala Emcee, Kayden Tokarski and The Joyful Child Foundation Director, Erin Runnion

OC's Brightest Young Star Kayden Tokarski Returns as Emcee; Ed Smart to Join Erin Runnion as Guest Speaker; Auctioneer Zack Krone Returns for Joyful Fundraising

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Joyful Child Foundation announces The Joyful Gala 2026 – An Evening for Champions for Children, taking place Saturday, October 24, at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California. The evening will feature Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart and nationally recognized child-safety advocate, as guest speaker; acclaimed Orange County actress Kayden Tokarski (“General Hospital”) as returning emcee; and renowned auctioneer Zack Krone of CA Coast Auctions, leading an evening of joyful fundraising in support of the Foundation's mission to protect children from all forms of abuse, including bullying, abduction, exploitation, and trafficking.Tokarski, OC's own brightest young star, recently joined the cast of ABC's General Hospital as Scout Cain. Her connection to The Joyful Child Foundation began with the organization's original Be Brave pilot, an experience that helped inspire her acting career and taught her important personal safety skills. Her return as emcee is a meaningful full-circle moment for the actress and the Foundation.Ed Smart and Erin Runnion, Founder and Executive Director of The Joyful Child Foundation, share a history of advocacy on behalf of children and families. Their daughters, Elizabeth Smart and Samantha Runnion, were abducted just one month apart in 2002, during a period the media called“the Summer of Abductions.” The tragedies brought national attention to the urgent need for stronger child-protection measures and galvanized both parents to become leading advocates for change. Working alongside fellow advocates, they helped advance landmark initiatives, including the national AMBER Alert system, the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act which included the National Sex Offender Registry, and the PROTECT Act, which provided critical funding for Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces.Their shared commitment reflects a central belief: protecting children requires more than responding to tragedy. It requires sustained collaboration, effective public policy, community awareness, and prevention education that empowers children and the adults who care for them.“We are honored to welcome Ed Smart as our guest speaker,” said Erin Runnion.“Ed and I understand firsthand how profoundly a child's abduction affects a family and an entire community. Our advocacy has been driven by the conviction that we can best honor child victims by protecting others through meaningful action that gives communities the tools they need to keep children safe. I look forward to sharing this important evening with Ed and the champions for children who make our work possible.”Returning auctioneer Zack Krone of CA Coast Auctions will bring his exceptional energy and expertise to the evening's fabulous fundraising games, silent auction, and exciting live auction. Guests will have multiple opportunities to participate, connect with fellow champions for children, and support the Foundation's prevention and empowerment programs.The Joyful Child Foundation works to prevent crimes against children through programs that educate, empower, and unite families and communities. Its signature Be Brave – Be Safe Empowerment Program (BRAVE) teaches children practical, age-appropriate skills to recognize unsafe situations, trust their instincts, establish personal boundaries, speak up, seek help, and advocate for their own safety. The Foundation is expanding access to prevention education through the launch of BRAVE Online, empowering more children to develop the skills and confidence to help keep themselves safe.The Joyful Gala brings together supporters, community leaders, advocates, and philanthropic partners committed to protecting childhood and ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow up safe, confident, and empowered. The Foundation invites the community to join this special evening, honor Samantha's legacy, and help create a safer world for every child.About The Joyful Child Foundation – In Memory of Samantha RunnionThe Joyful Child Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation established in September 2002. Its mission is to prevent crimes against children through programs that educate, empower, and unite families and communities. Through its BRAVE Programs and collaborative child-protection initiatives, the Foundation provides children and caring adults with practical tools to strengthen personal safety, self-advocacy, and prevention. The Foundation is committed to protecting the joy that is every child.EVENT DETAILSEvent: The Joyful Gala 2026 – An Evening for Champions for ChildrenDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Location: Strawberry Farms Golf Club, Irvine, CaliforniaHighlights: Fundraising games, silent and live auctionTickets and Information

THE JOYFUL CHILD FOUNDATION-IN MEMORY OF SAMANTHA RUNNION

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