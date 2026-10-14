Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating Named 2026 Best Of TX Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating, a family-owned HVAC company serving Cedar Park and the greater Austin area, has been named winner of the 2026 Best of Texas Regional Award. The recognition honors the company's nine years of same-day service, upfront pricing, and steady growth since its founding in 2017, cementing its reputation as one of the region's most trusted names in residential heating and cooling.As an American Standard Customer Care Dealer, Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating provides full equipment replacement using American Standard systems for homeowners across Cedar Park and the greater Austin area. The company's day-to-day work covers repair and maintenance for existing systems, and every install carries the same flat-rate pricing the Martel family has built the business on. Technicians are NATE-certified, and each job is quoted before any work begins, an approach that has helped build a 4.9-star reputation across more than 500 customer reviews.Founded in 2017 by Joe Martel, the company has grown almost entirely on referrals, a fact its owners point to as proof that customers notice the difference between a company that sells equipment and one that protects comfort. Bekka Martel, who oversees daily operations, has helped shape a culture that favors plain talk over upselling, with background-checked technicians trained to leave every home cleaner than they found it. That approach has turned first-time service calls into decade-long relationships for many Cedar Park families.“This award means a lot because it comes from the community we've spent nine years serving,” said Joe Martel, Owner of Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating.“Our whole team works hard to make comfort simple for people, and being named one of the best in Texas tells us that work is actually landing.”Looking ahead, Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating plans to keep expanding service across the greater Austin area while holding onto the same flat-rate, no-surprise model that built its name in Cedar Park. For a company built on steady growth and repeat customers, the 2026 Best of Texas Regional Award is less a finish line than confirmation that the simple approach still works.Contact InformationCompany Name: Advanced Air Conditioning + HeatingPhone: 737-394-1864Email:...Address: 2020 North Bell Boulevard, Suite B1A, Cedar Park, TX 78613Website: advancedairconditioningandheatingFor more information, click here.

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Advanced Air Conditioning + Heating Named 2026 Best of TX Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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