The Designers Collaborative Is Celebrating Their 10Th Anniversary With Star-Studded Events

The Designers Collaborative is planning for a star- studded High Point Market to Celebrate their 10th Anniversary, with a party you won't want to miss!

I am so incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of The Designers Collaborative! I created TDC out of my own needs, and it has blossomed into something helping so many designers flourish.

WithIt is partnering with TDC for an evening of community connection and industry networking. Inviting WithIt's members to meet The Designers Collaborative members, while guests toast to the success of their 10th Anniversary,

Heather McManus will partner with ANDMORE for“Source Smarter: The Designer's Guide to Vendor Relationships That Last” on Tuesday, Oct 20th, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the Suites at Market Square

For a decade The Designers Collaborative, has grown to now have more than 500 members and covers all of North America, and has Canadian members as well.

The Designers Collaborative is curating a series of events, networking, tours, talks, even a spa experience and a milestone party you won't want to miss!

- Heather McManus, Founder and CEO of The Designers CollaborativeHIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2016 The Designers Collaborative, a designer focused buying program has helped businesses large and small achieve success and increase their bottom line.Heading into the Fall High Point Market, The Designers Collaborative, is setting the stage with a star-studded schedule of events to honor their decade of growth and to celebrate their 10th Anniversary, with a party you won't want to miss!“I can't quite believe it. Ten years ago, we started with a simple mission to help our design community with just a handful of designers who were tired of figuring it all out alone. Now we're a community of 500+ members and more than 300 vendors!” shared Heather McManus, Founder and CEO of The Designers Collaborative,“I am beyond grateful to our supporters, partners and each and every designer who have all been part of our story. And I'd love for our community to come and raise a glass with us! Celebrating our milestone - a decade of bold moves, better buying, and building something this industry had never seen - during Fall High Point Market.”Curating a series of exciting events, TDC is hosting showroom tours, networking opportunities, and presenting an insightful talk with ANDMORE, alongside an exclusive spa experience! TDC's jam packed schedule kicks off with their 10th Anniversary Party on Saturday, Oct 17 from 5-7 pm at Massoud Furniture (310 N Hamilton St, #104). Inviting their designer buying group members, industry supporters and vendors to join in the fun, while they raise a glass in celebration. Guests will enjoy catered delights, and find connection with fellow designers who help make our community soar!“I am so incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of The Designers Collaborative! I created TDC out of my own needs, and it has blossomed into something helping so many designers flourish. Having our anniversary party at Massoud's showroom is the perfect spot. Massoud understood the vision from day one and has been a huge supporter of TDC. I believe in supporting businesses that support our organization and our members. Massoud definitely falls in that category and their showroom is beautiful.” Heather McManus commented.Additional exclusive events to honor TDC's 10th Anniversary include“Recharge Before the Rush", on Sunday, Oct 18th, from 9 -10:30 am featuring a quiet spa morning made just for designers. Created in partnership with Interior Design Society at the IDS Headquarters Radio Bldg- on Main Street. This event has limited availability and includes 90 minutes relaxing and sensory experience built entirely around you. Fancy coffee (however you take it), fresh donuts, and 5 minutes of chair massage from two professional therapists will pamper designer guests and get them centered and prepared for a full day at market.On Sunday morning, Oct 18, at 11;30 am The Designers Collaborative will present:“Conversations with Currey & Company - The Inner Circle Tour at HPMKT”. Famous for its high-end, artisan lighting, exquisite accents and handcrafted furniture, Currey & Company, has curated a private tour and an intimate gathering for TDC members, including a catered lunch, dessert, and signature cocktail. The Inner Circle Tour will be co-hosted by Heather McManus and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and has already sold out due to the excitement on showroom/location, and for the insider tour will be led by Cecil Adams, Creative Director for Currey & Company.On Sunday, evening from 5-7 pm in the Sarreid showroom.– 3rd floor C&D Building, WithIt, the leading women's leadership development network for the home and furnishings industry, is partnering with TDC for an evening of community connection and industry networking. Inviting WithIt's members to meet The Designers Collaborative members, while guests toast to the success of their 10th Anniversary, alongside great food, cocktails, and fun exciting prizes. RSVP to Attend Here.Closing out The Designers Collaborative star=studded event schedule, Heather McManus will partner with ANDMORE for“Source Smarter: The Designer's Guide to Vendor Relationships That Last” on Tuesday, Oct 20th, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the Suites at Market Square 3rd Floor, Suites Seminar Room, T-1022. Attendees will discover how to streamline sourcing and make confident, profitable choices for every project, with proven strategies which identify how to maximize your client's style and budget, and how to partner with vendors who align to ensure healthy margins.Heather shared that in addition to planning for their 10th anniversary celebration, TDC has been undergoing a huge advancement with a new website and custom built platform. The new platform designed by Nicole Hyman has increased search and filters functionality which will greatly improve the speed at which their 500 + members search for products from their 300 vendors. Previously the vendor capabilities, and search functionality was limited and now each vendor has a dedicated page with members ability to search between vendors for the products their clients are looking for. The new platform will also expand its educational resources and include a new community space, similar to their current FB group, but which will be included within the membership portal for added privacy within their membership community. The new platform will also expand the education, virtual learning and tools made available for its interior designers members. TDC's new website and member portal is due to launch following fall markets in late November. To learn more and ask questions: Click here to schedule a time to connect.TDC's membership group consists of active professionals in the interior design industry- who are either an interior designer, decorator, or home stagers covers all of North America. With some international members as well, who are being celebrated for their commitment and to making their organization one of the largest resources for interior designers who are looking to benefit from a robust members only program with wholesale savings trade vendors, and unlocking 'stocking dealer pricing' for its 500+ members.“TDC members can reach wholesale/stocking-dealer pricing rather than simply receiving conventional designer discounts. Each brand and manufacturer is different. And their trade programs offer designers a range of discounts from 20–30%, wholesale at 50%, whereas TDC unlocks stocking-dealer pricing at 65–70% off retail, or more depending on the vendor.” Heather commented. In addition to wholesale savings the TDC offers on accessories, art, home decor, furnishings, rugs, lighting and more, through its membership program they delivers valuable insights, sales and marketing strategies, by hosting monthly webinars, and to providing business development tools, From educational programs to immersive experiences, tours, member meet-ups at markets and tradeshow, and a dedicated private Facebook group, this inclusive community–TDC offers its members a whole lot of savings and an exclusive and supportive community you can't find anywhere else!AboutThe Designers Collaborative (TDC) is a buying collective with over 500 interior design members and growing. This is what it means their buying group unlocks stocking dealer discounts and the power in numbers –with access to exclusive tools. We are able to offer the largest amount of options, with a list of over 300 vendors at the best price tiers in the industry. TDC members can buy at the same price levels that furniture stores do. No more getting outpriced by the internet, and still making incredible markups and the security of having a dedicated Account Holder work with you the entire time. Each TDC dedicated Account Holders also help with damages, managing vendor payments, freight billing, and logistics.

Serena A Martin

24/7 Creative Agency

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The Designers Collaborative is Celebrating their 10th Anniversary with star-studded events News Provided By 24/7 Creative Agency October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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