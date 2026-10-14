The Body Works! LLC Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Body Works!, a Florence-based wellness practice specializing in evidence-based body care, has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award Winner in the Day Spa category. The honor marks its third consecutive statewide recognition and celebrates more than two decades of helping people throughout the Pee Dee move better, feel better and live with less pain.Founded in 2005 by Sarah Schaeffer, The Body Works! has grown from a single massage therapist practice into one of the region's most respected destinations for therapeutic body care. A Licensed Massage Therapist since 2001, Schaeffer holds a Master's Degree in Kinesiology and undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology. Her background shaped the practice's philosophy that body care should be proactive rather than reactive. Through personalized treatment, the team helps clients recover from injuries, manage chronic pain, reduce stress, improve mobility and maintain healthier, more active lives.Services include Pain Management Massage, Vodder Certified Manual Lymphatic Drainage, Ashiatsu Barefoot Massage, advanced Esthetics & Spa services and Mobile Spa experiences. Through Corporate and Special Events programs, the practice also provides onsite chair massage and wellness services for businesses and organizations throughout the Pee Dee, helping reduce stress, boost morale and support employee well-being.“This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients, healthcare partners, families and community have placed in us for more than twenty years,” said Schaeffer.“Every member of our team is committed to helping people live with less pain, move with greater freedom and experience better overall health.”The recognition follows Best of South Carolina honors in 2024 and 2025, as well as Schaeffer's 2026 AMTA-SC Meritorious Award for leadership and contributions to the massage therapy profession across South Carolina.Looking ahead, The Body Works! remains committed to expanding access to evidence-based body care through continuing education, advanced clinical training, innovative wellness services and meaningful community partnerships.For more information, click here.

The Body Works! LLC

The Body Works! LLC

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The Body Works! LLC Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 14, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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