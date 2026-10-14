'Casteist Remarks, Obstruction Of Duty': ACP Vivek Bhagat Files FIR Against Journalist, Two Others

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Delhi's Connaught Place subdivision, has lodged an FIR against a woman journalist and two others, alleging that they made casteist remarks against him, publicly humiliated him and obstructed him from performing his official duties during a protest in the national capital on October 3.

The FIR, registered at Parliament Street Police Station on October 13, names journalist Rosy, Gajendra Singh, associated with a news portal, and an unidentified person as accused. The case has been registered under Sections 221, 356(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhagat has been in the spotlight amid allegations of harassment of women protesters during the recent agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations are being investigated by the Crime Branch.

According to the complaint filed by ACP Vivek Bhagat, who belongs to the Megh/Meghwal Scheduled Caste community, the alleged incident took place at Buta Singh Roundabout on October 3, when police personnel were deployed to manage a protest called by Neha Bora and others against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Bhagat stated that protesters had gathered around 2.30 p.m. and were attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar. Despite police announcements regarding the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and requests to disperse, the protesters allegedly refused to move, following which police personnel began detaining them.

The ACP alleged that before the detention process, Rosy, in the presence of her colleague Gajendra Singh and others, made derogatory remarks referring to his nameplate and caste identity.

According to the complaint, she allegedly said, "Ye Bhagat hai, Meghwal hote hain, ye choti jaati ke hote hai, silai bunai ka kaam karte hai, ye *** kahan se ACP ban gaya." (This is Bhagat; they are Meghwals, belonging to a lower caste. They do sewing and stitching work. How the hell did this fellow become an ACP?)

Bhagat said he ignored the remarks and continued performing his duty. He further alleged that around 3 p.m., while facilitating the movement of a bus carrying detainees, Rosy accused him of sexually assaulting her. He claimed that she and her colleagues repeatedly confronted him, questioned his conduct and obstructed his official work.

The complaint further states that Rosy, Gajendra Singh and others staged a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station around 6.15 p.m. the same evening, raising slogans against him and allegedly portraying him as a sexual predator and potential rapist.

Bhagat also alleged that several posts and reels were subsequently circulated on X and Instagram by the accused and others, including members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), damaging his reputation.

The ACP claimed that the allegations and online posts had caused him mental trauma and reputational damage. He also expressed apprehension that the actions were intended to target and humiliate him because of his caste identity.

The FIR states that, prima facie, offences under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act were made out. Further investigation has been assigned to ACP Ajay Kumar Sharma of Parliament Street subdivision.