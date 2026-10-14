'Had A Wonderful Time': Raghav Chadha On Attending Red Brick Summit At IIM Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently participated in the Red Brick Summit at the IIM Ahmedabad - the country's premier management institute, where he engaged in deeply insightful and thoughtful conversations with a bunch of sharp minds as well as the faculty.

The Red Brick Summit is a flagship management symposium of IIM-A, organised every year by the prestigious business school. The annual campus event witnesses the assembly of large numbers of speakers, thinkers and domain experts sharing their views on a host of issues with the students.

The BJP Parliamentarian attended the Red Brick Summit 2026 as the guest speaker, where he shared his perspective on multiple issues with the management graduates and also replied to their sharp and pointed queries.

Chadha participated in the fireside session titled "Leadership, Governance and India's Next Chapter" at the IIM-A's flagship event, held earlier this month.

He also took to X to share pictures of himself attending the annual symposium and warm interactions with the country's brightest minds at the IIM-A campus.

“Had a wonderful time at IIM Ahmedabad, speaking at the Red Brick Summit 2026,” Chadha wrote in the post, while sharing images from the event.

“It was a pleasure to engage in a conversation on leadership, governance and India's next chapter, and even more so interacting with such bright students. Really enjoyed the sharp questions and different perspectives,” he further stated.

Besides the immersive exchange, the BJP MP also engaged in playful sessions with the students, including snapping selfies and participating in fun-filled activities. One of the students also presented a hand-made portrait of him and his better half.

Chadha also said that he enjoyed every bit of his time on the campus and thanked the students as well as organisers for the warmth and affection during his visit.

“The fun didn't stop at the session! From exploring the creative stalls to trying my hand at a few games, I enjoyed every bit of my time on the campus,” he said.