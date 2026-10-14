ADFD Strengthens Water Security For Serbian Agriculture

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nearly US$100 million in concessional financing is supporting irrigation across 122,432 hectares of agricultural land, strengthening water access for farmers and agricultural producers Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Reliable access to water is helping farmers and agricultural producers across Serbia plan with greater certainty, as a nearly US$100 million concessional financing programme from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) improves irrigation infrastructure across five regions of the country.

The development of irrigated agriculture project is providing irrigation for 122,432 hectares of agricultural land, with more than 108,000 hectares already irrigated and a further 14,000 hectares under construction. It includes improvements to 17 irrigation canals extending more than 500 kilometres, as well as more than 60 pumping stations with a combined water capacity of over 54,000 litres per second, alongside upgrades to dams, water control gates and other infrastructure.

For Serbia's agricultural sector, these improvements provide more dependable access to water and reduce reliance on increasingly unpredictable rainfall. They also strengthen flood control across more than 500 kilometres of canals, helping protect agricultural land while supporting more stable conditions for crop production.

Dragan Glamocic, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Serbia said:“Climate change and increasingly extreme weather conditions have made the importance of irrigation clear. With strong partners such as ADFD and the UAE, Serbia has been able to access highly favourable financing to develop irrigation infrastructure across tens of thousands of hectares. This is strengthening agricultural production, supporting new businesses and increasing revenues across Serbia. Most importantly, this partnership is helping to strengthen stability and food security for our citizens.”

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said:“Water security is fundamental to resilient agriculture, particularly as changing climate and rainfall patterns place greater pressure on farmers and agricultural systems. Our partnership with the Serbian Government reflects our commitment to strengthening the infrastructure needed in partner countries to secure water for agriculture, support more reliable production and enable farmers to plan and invest with greater confidence. By investing in the foundations of agricultural resilience, we are supporting livelihoods today while strengthening Serbia's capacity to sustain food production and economic growth for the future.”

In Čačak–Parmenac in central Serbia, the rehabilitated irrigation network serves 380 hectares and provides access to water for more than 90 farming families and users. In Vojvodina, the Kula–Mali Iđoš irrigation system has the potential to irrigate up to 4,650 hectares, supporting the expansion of irrigated agriculture and creating greater capacity for agricultural production.

For farmers and agricultural businesses, improved water infrastructure can support more predictable crop planning, enable more efficient use of agricultural land and provide greater confidence to invest in production. At a wider level, the programme contributes to the resilience of Serbia's agricultural sector, rural economy and food production.

ADFD signed a concessional financing agreement with the Government of Serbia in 2014 to support the development of irrigated agriculture, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Serbia as the credit beneficiary. PWMC Srbijavode is responsible for the investment in the Čačak–Parmenac works.

The programme forms part of ADFD's longstanding commitment to water security as a foundation for agricultural development, food security and sustainable economic growth. This commitment has expanded through the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, launched by ADFD in January 2026 to advance water security through development finance, partnerships and innovative solutions.

The platform aims to mobilise US$2 billion from local and international financing institutions, including an initial US$1 billion commitment from ADFD between 2026 and 2030, targeting approximately 10 million beneficiaries worldwide. It contributes to progress towards UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.