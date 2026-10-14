19 Apps To Help You Complete Your 30×30 This Dubai Fitness Challenge

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2026 returns for its landmark 10th edition, bringing the city together once again to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. This year, 'What's Your 30×30?' invites everyone to find the activities and experiences that work for them, with 19 leading fitness and wellbeing apps offering additional tools to help participants on their 30×30 journey, helping them track progress, stay motivated and make every day count.

Whether it's tracking steps, accessing guided workouts, connecting with fitness communities or supporting mental wellbeing alongside physical health, DFC's app partners offer digital tools to help participants stay active and engaged throughout the Challenge. Participants can also benefit from exclusive offers and dedicated features available throughout DFC.

Here are the 19 app partners supporting Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026:

Alliance Care Technologies

About: This app connects fitness with preventive health, helping users better understand how daily activity impacts their overall wellbeing. Through AI-powered health assessments, movement and injury-risk insights, personalised recommendations, health education and progress tracking, it transforms health data into practical guidance, helping participants build healthier habits that extend well beyond the Challenge.

What's on offer: Free for use during the month of DFC. Registered users will receive a free hydration screening, and three free biometric/metabolic screenings.

Back My Run

About: The app keeps runners motivated by playing voice messages from friends and family automatically throughout their run, using GPS to deliver encouragement along the way.

What's on offer: Create a 5k race every day for free during DFC, and Dubai Run 5km and 10km are free to join.

Core Direction

About: Core Direction combines activity tracking, challenges and AI-powered fitness and wellness insights on one platform. With an AI body scan, Personal Trainer, CORE Coach, personalised 3D avatar to visualise progress, wearable support and leaderboards, the app helps DFC participants stay motivated and work towards their 30×30 goals.

What's on offer: All users can access the upgraded Core Premium app free for seven days, including its full range of AI-powered features. DFC participants can also enjoy 30 days free using the code DFC2630X30.

FitR

About: Dubai-built fitness rewards app that turns everyday activity into real-world value. The app automatically tracks verified exercise, steps and sleep through Apple Health, rewarding members with FitTokens that can be redeemed with partner businesses across Dubai, from fitness studios and recovery experiences to food and gear. FitR also features streaks, communities, leaderboards and Motion, a personalised monthly overview of each member's training. The app is free to use, with an optional Premium plan offering additional benefits.

What's on offer: The FitR Premium subscription is free during DFC, doubling eligible earnings and increasing the daily limit from 50 to 120 FitTokens. It also unlocks members-only partner rewards and full access to the Motion tab.

fitze

About: Fitness and Rewards app that turns your daily steps into guaranteed payouts, exciting prizes and exclusive brand offers. Join free step challenges with daily winners and incredible rewards, including iPhones, international trips, luxury staycations, electronics, home appliances, shopping and dining vouchers plus exclusive experiences and more.

What's on offer: Users can join free step challenges for a chance to win from AED1 million worth of rewards, including a Jetour T1, trips, staycations, iPhones and vouchers. Users can also earn payouts through personalised step goals and claim a complimentary fitze smart ring when applying for an SIB Credit Card.

Hadify

About: Corporate wellbeing platform that turns everyday healthy actions into measurable engagement by connecting employees through challenges, reducing screen time and rewarding healthier habits with real wellbeing experiences.

What's on offer: During Dubai Fitness Challenge, Hadify is offering participating companies' free access to its corporate wellbeing platform, helping them engage employees through challenges and healthier habits throughout DFC.

Healthmov

About: This digital health and wellbeing platform combines activity tracking, personalised challenges, health assessments, content and rewards. Through wearables or built-in phone tools, users can track activity, sleep and progress, while challenges and leaderboards help keep them motivated throughout DFC.

What's on offer: Sign up for free access to Healthmov throughout the 30 days of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Start with a baseline Healthmov health scan and take a follow-up scan at the end of your journey. Take on step challenges, join leagues and communities, build your daily streak, and climb the Global Points Leaderboard. With our partners, you can also compete for rewards. The Men's and Women's Cycling League winners will each receive a Spartan Dolomite Alloy 700c Hybrid Bike, A Spartan Zipp 20′′ Folding Bike and Spartan Essentials Sets are also among the cycling prizes. Unlock PractiCal discounts of up to 30% through our exclusive PractiCal Nutrition Challenge and compete for e9ithara experience vouchers worth up to AED 1,000 on the Global Points Leaderboard. Companies, schools and other organisations can tailor their challenge experience with Healthmov.

Hey Trainer

About: UAE based fitness, sports and wellness app connecting users with certified trainers and coaches. Track steps, workouts, calories and activity, sync supported health platforms and wearable data or manually add workouts. Book personal training, yoga, boxing, swimming, kids sports and more, while tracking your progress and earning HeyCoins for staying active.

What's on offer: Participants get an exclusive 25% discount on all personal training packages booked through the app.

Let's Gym:

About: A UAE-based fitness community platform that helps users discover local fitness communities, activities, events and workout partners. Users can explore what's happening nearby, RSVP to activities and connect with others, bringing fitness discovery and community participation together in one place.

What's on offer: Free access throughout DFC to discover fitness communities and activities, RSVP to events and connect with others. Community organisers can also publish and manage activities at no cost.

LVL Wellbeing:

About: Holistic wellbeing serves as a digital health companion for organisations and individuals, combining mood tracking, organisational analytics, and live expert-led sessions with holistic fitness and wellbeing content. The app integrates with all major wearables for accurate tracking.

What's on offer: Free access to the app & public DFC challenge for the duration of the challenge from 31 October to 29 November 2026. Corporates can benefit from 30% discounts on subscriptions to run private, company-specific DFC challenges.

myActiveHub:

About: Total Active Hub's movement and engagement app, designed to help people move more through inclusive, time-based activity tracking. Users can work towards 150 active minutes a week or take on a 30×30 challenge, with any activity counting - from walking and cycling to swimming, gym workouts and team sports. Activity can be tracked in-app or synced with Apple Health, Garmin, Fitbit and Strava, while streaks, achievements, rewards and leaderboards help keep users motivated.

What's on offer: Free access for organisations throughout DFC, with the option to upgrade to a business subscription after the Challenge to continue supporting employee activity and wellbeing.

Run Your Mind:

About: Movement-based personal development app that combines exercise, psychology and reflection to help users work towards real-life goals. Users choose a personal goal and complete guided audio sessions while walking, running or exercising, reflecting their experience and tracking progress through an eight-session journey.

Unlike traditional fitness apps focused primarily on physical performance, Run Your Mind uses movement as a practical tool for personal development, helping users turn insights into concrete action in everyday life.

What's on offer: During Dubai Fitness Challenge, participants can enjoy free access to a customised Run Your Mind journey, including eight guided sessions, goal-based onboarding and progress tracking, which can be completed at their own pace. No payment or promo code is required.

SWEAT

About: Leading women's fitness app, empowering millions of women around the world to move with confidence since 2015. What began with Kayla Itsines' iconic 28-minute workouts has grown into a global fitness platform, with more than 60 programs, 13,000+ workouts and 500+ recipes, designed to support women through every stage of life.

What's on offer: 30 days of free access to the Sweat app. Users can explore a wide range of training styles, including strength, HIIT, yoga and barre, as well as programs designed for different stages of life, from pregnancy and postpartum through to perimenopause and menopause. With workouts for all fitness levels, Sweat makes it easy for women to train anytime, anywhere.

Technogym App:

About: The Technogym App combines personalised training, AI-powered programmes, guided workouts and progress tracking in one ecosystem. Integration with Technogym Checkup and connected equipment creates a seamless journey from assessment and training to tracking and ongoing adaptation, helping DFC participants stay active and work towards their 30×30 goals wherever they train.

What's on offer: Free access to personalised training, activity tracking, premium coaching and workout content, plus dedicated DFC challenges and digital experiences throughout the Challenge.

Tawazun Wellness:

About: UAE-first global wellness platform that brings different aspects of wellbeing together in one intelligent ecosystem, powered by its proprietary NAD AI. By connecting wellness services, providers, subscriptions and communities on a single platform, Tawazun gives users one place to manage and better understand their wellness journey.

What's on offer: 30 days of complimentary premium access for all new users, including NAD AI, personalised wellness plans, exclusive benefits and access to private wellness communities.

Trainable AI & Traintable Trainer:

About: UAE-based, AI-powered fitness marketplace connecting users with trainers, gyms, courts and classes. Users can book activities, manage memberships and access personalised recommendations through TrainableAI, while fitness professionals and venues can manage bookings, schedules and payments.

What's on offer: Trainable is free to use for discovering and booking as a user. Unlock TrainableAI with health insights for free during DFC.

Trainmate:

About: AI personal trainer built for people with demanding jobs who want to hit their fitness goals without spending a fortune on personal training – building you a personalised workout and nutrition plan, then keeping you accountable through gamification and community. Every workout, meal and step earns points that contribute to leaderboards, a shared social feed and real prizes – whether you're in charge of employee wellbeing and looking to launch a high-impact wellness initiative, or you just want to get in better shape on your own.

What's on offer: Three-day trial with 20% off annual plans.

VIWELL:

About: VIWELL is a holistic wellbeing platform for individuals and organisations, covering six pillars of wellbeing. It combines personalised wellbeing journeys and activity tracking with challenges, rewards and trusted Arabic and English content from sources including Harvard Health and Mayo Clinic.

What's on offer: Complimentary app access throughout DFC, including eight weekend fitness events, educational challenges with AED 3,000 prizes, a step challenge with an AED 50,000 prize pool, and consistency challenges. Employers also receive free access to the B2B portal to manage and track their 30×30 initiatives.

Wellbees:

About: A holistic wellbeing platform offering automated activity tracking through health platforms and wearables, personalised challenges, real-time leaderboards, event discovery and social features. Available in 38 languages, it supports large-scale wellbeing programmes and combines gamification with real-world impact through integrated UNICEF campaigns.

What's on offer: Exclusive corporate pricing during DFC for companies who sign up within the event period.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, MHERO – Al Ghurair, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Amazon, Commercial Bank of Dubai, D43, e&, Emirates NBD, Mai Dubai, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Emirates Airline and Wasl; Media Partner ARN, and Government Partners: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

With registrations now open, residents and visitors can start planning their 30×30 and explore the many ways to get active throughout the month. Whether walking, running, riding, paddling, practising yoga or finding new ways to move through DFC's citywide programme, every 30 minutes counts.