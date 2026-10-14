Urban Planning And Permits Centre Issues Circular To Streamline Construction Procedures And Clarify Consultant And Contractor Roles In Abu Dhabi

Clear Accountability: Establishes explicit phase-by-phase duties and joint liability for supervision consultants and contractors Digital Approvals: Authorises online technical reports via the Unified Permitting System to replace physical phase permits for designated projects Quality Oversight: Retains randomised field inspections to verify construction quality and report accuracy

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has issued Circular No. 9 of 2026 regulating the roles and responsibilities of supervision consultants and contractors across all construction stages. The circular aims to accelerate project delivery, clarify stakeholder accountability, and enhance oversight efficiency while upholding strict quality and safety standards. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The circular applies to all new and ongoing building projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It covers structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, as well as any additional scopes or phases specified by the building control authority based on project requirements.

His Excellency Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said:“Clear responsibilities and efficient procedures are essential to ensuring that construction projects across Abu Dhabi progress smoothly while meeting established quality and safety standards. Through this circular, we are strengthening accountability among supervision consultants and contractors while simplifying documentation and approval requirements at key stages of construction.”

His Excellency added:“By expanding the use of certified technical reports and digital processes, we aim to facilitate more efficient project delivery while maintaining rigorous regulatory oversight and clear professional accountability throughout construction.”

Clearer Accountability and Enhanced Documentation:

Under the provisions of the circular, supervision consultants are responsible for monitoring construction activities to ensure full compliance with approved drawings, technical specifications, and building codes. Contractors are required to systematically document all works throughout execution.

The circular also stipulates joint liability between the supervision consultant and the contractor for any non-compliance, defects, or non-conforming works within their defined legislative scopes.

Prior to commencing any major construction phase, contractors must formally notify the supervision consultant and document site conditions according to approved procedures. Upon completing a phase, a certified technical report-dated and signed by both the consultant and contractor-must be compiled detailing executed works, inspection results, and any corrective actions. The consultant is responsible for submitting this report via the Unified Permitting System.

Expedited Procedures with Sustained Oversight:

The Centre will accept certified technical reports submitted via the Unified Permitting System in lieu of traditional phase closure permits for designated project categories, significantly accelerating workflows and streamlining project transitions.

This streamlined process does not waive mandatory field inspection requirements for stages subject to physical verification, nor does it exempt projects from obtaining mandatory clearances from external entities, including the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Implementation of the circular also elevates technical documentation standards, requiring photographic evidence and visual technical reports to verify that executed works conform to approved plans.

Concurrently, the Centre will continue conducting unannounced site visits across execution stages to ensure regulatory compliance and verify the accuracy of reports submitted through the digital system.

Relying on consultant-certified reports does not relieve consultants or contractors of their statutory obligations. Where violations are identified, appropriate enforcement actions, fines, and legal penalties will be applied.

The UPPC calls on developers, consultancy firms, and contracting companies to review the circular's provisions and ensure full compliance, supporting Abu Dhabi's commitment to faster project delivery, superior construction quality, and rigorous building standards.